MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Among the most prolific scoring lines in Minnesota, a trio of Moorhead High School seniors look to improve on last year's appearance at the boys' state tournament.

Cullen Gess, Caden Triggs and Carter Johnson grew up playing together since Squirts. As linemates, they've developed chemistry that make it difficult for other teams to stop.

With the 2019-20 regular season concluding Saturday, Feb. 15, the Spuds aim to advance through sectional play for another appearance at the Xcel Center in St. Paul.

This postseason, they'll anchor a team looking to do the one thing that's been elusive to previous Spuds teams -- win a state championship. The school has tallied 15 state appearances, and eight runner-up finishes.

Those second-place finishes came in 1992, 1994, 1995, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2017 with teams that featured eventual stars at the college and pro levels.

Visit The Rink Live, a Forum Communications' website dedicated to amateur hockey, to watch "Trio of Teammates" as Gess, Triggs and Johnson are joined by their coach, Jon Ammerman, to talk about their unique bond and talent on the ice.

