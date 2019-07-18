BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team officially learned its postseason fate on Wednesday with the announcement of the Section 8AA Tournament seedings.

The Lumberjacks were seeded eighth by a coaches vote and will face top-seeded Moorhead at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, on the road.

The teams have met twice this season, with the Spuds (18-4-1) winning 5-2 on Dec. 3 in Bemidji and by a 9-0 decision on Jan. 28 in Moorhead.

The winner will advance to the section semifinals and play the winner of No. 4 seed St. Cloud and No. 5 seed Rogers.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed St. Michael-Albertville hosts No. 7 Buffalo, and No. 3 Roseau hosts No. 6 Brainerd.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the high seeds, with the championship game to follow Feb. 26 at a neutral site.

Before the postseason commences, BHS (3-20-1) will wrap up the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, against Thief River Falls at the Bemidji Community Arena.