COLERAINE -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team came oh-so close Tuesday night to picking up its fourth win of the season, only to succumb to an overtime dagger in a 4-3 loss to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.

The Lumberjacks (3-20-1) battled back from a 2-0 first-period deficit by scoring three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead in the final frame.

Goals from Micah Germander and Mitchell Vekich spotted the Raiders (11-12-1) a two-goal lead through the opening 33 minutes, 45 seconds of the game. With the Jacks on the penalty kill, Dylan Perreault pumped new life into his team by netting a short-handed tally with only 15 ticks to go in the second period.

The momentum carried into the final stanza as Reid Colley buried his first career goal at the 4:14 mark of the period to knot things up at 2-all. Gage Mostad boosted BHS into the lead with less than four minutes remaining in regulation, notching his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Greenway didn’t let the lead last long as Christian Miller leveled the score at 3-3 just two minutes after Mostad’s go-ahead goal, sending the game into overtime.

The game-winner arrived off the stick of Bodie Jorgenson at 1:47 of the extra frame, scoring on the lone shot in the brief overtime period.

Bemidji’s Tanner Rabischke and Greenway’s Logan Wright each recorded 28 saves. The Raiders edged BHS 32-31 in shots on goal.

The Lumberjacks will aim to snap a 10-game losing streak when they return to the Bemidji Community Arena for their regular-season finale Thursday, Feb. 13, against Thief River Falls. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

First, seedings for the Section 8AA Tournament will be conducted by a coaches vote and announced Wednesday.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4, Bemidji 3 (OT)

BHS 0 1 2 0 -- 3

GNK 2 0 1 1 -- 4

First period -- 1, GNK, Germander (Troumbly, Nyberg), 10:04; 2, GNK, Vekich (Troumbly, Germander), 11:27.

Second period -- 3, BHS, Perreault (Savard, Hammitt), 16:45, SH.

Third period -- 4, BHS, Colley (Declusin, Halvorson), 4:14; 5, BHS, Mostad (Maish, Hammitt), 13:21; 6, GNK, Miller (Donahue, Predovich), 15:19.

Overtime -- 7, GNK, Jorgenson (Predovich, Donahue), 1:47.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rabischke (28-32); GNK, Wright (28-31).