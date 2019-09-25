BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team has climbed two spots higher in this week’s USCHO.com rankings. Despite being idle over the weekend, the Beavers ascended two spots to No. 16 in Monday’s poll by garnering 180 points.

This is the third consecutive week BSU has been ranked in the poll after entering at No. 19 the week of Jan. 27.

WCHA rival Minnesota State remained at No. 3 in the poll following its sweep over Northern Michigan, dropping NMU four spots to No. 19. Bowling Green received votes but did not crack the top 20.

North Dakota and Cornell held onto the top two positions in the poll. UND received 48 first-place votes with Cornell and Minnesota State earning one apiece.

Bemidji State (16-8-4, 16-4-2-1 WCHA) will return to action this weekend, Feb. 14-15, with a crucial series at Northern Michigan. The Beavers lead the Wildcats by seven points for second place in the league standings with only three weeks remaining in the regular season. Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. and Saturday’s is set for 5:07 p.m.

In the latest PairWise rankings, which determine the NCAA Tournament field, BSU is No. 17 and NMU is No. 19.