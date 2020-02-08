ROSEAU -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team’s season came to an end Saturday with an 8-1 defeat to Roseau in the Section 8AA quarterfinals.

Lexi Leitner tallied the lone goal for the No. 8 Lumberjacks in the first period with the assist going to Austyn Tobey. The top-seeded Rams (19-5-2), however, scored five times in the opening 17 minutes en route to the victory.

Kayla Santl (1g-2a), Olivia Urness (2g-1a) and Mariah Huglen (1g-2a) each posted three points to lead Roseau. Teammates Santl and Anika Stoskopf (1g-1a) are both Bemidji State women’s hockey recruits set to join the Beavers next season.

Leitner lit the lamp at the 10:53 mark of the first period to cut the Rams’ lead to 3-1 before the home side finished the frame with a 5-1 advantage. Roseau added one goal in the second period and two in the third.

Nettie Kimble turned aside 33 shots for BHS, while Jada Pelowski made 13 for the Rams.

Bemidji ends the season with a 10-16 record, finishing with the most wins by the program since the 2015-16 campaign.

Eight seniors donned blue and white for the final time Saturday: Jemma Copiskey, Meray Eichstadt, Gracie Fisher, Olivia Johnson, Becca Josefson, Eva Latuiri, Ariyah Thomas and Tobey.

Roseau 8, Bemidji 1

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

ROS 5 1 2 -- 8

First period -- 1, ROS, Mertens (Santl, Huglen), 0:47; 2, ROS, Stroot (Mertens, Urness), 8:13; 3, ROS, Urness (unassisted), 10:27, SH; 4, BHS, Leitner (Tobey), 10:53; 5, ROS, Helgeson (Santl, Stoskopf), 11:00; 6, ROS, Huglen (unassisted), 16:06.

Second period -- 7, ROS, Stoskopf (unassisted), 4:28.

Third period -- 8, ROS, Santl (Huglen), 8:03; 9, ROS, Urness (Bergstrom, Zimmerman), 16:33, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (33-41); ROS, Pelowski (13-14).