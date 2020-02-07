Responding with goals less than 30 seconds after two Northern Michigan scores, the third-ranked Mavericks had no intention of letting momentum slip out of their hands before a home crowd of 4,436 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

“Momentum’s kind of crazy,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “It can dictate a game. Once you have it, you want to hold onto it, and when the other team has it, you want to do something to get it back.”

Timely goals early turned into a rout late as the Mavericks defeated No. 15 Northern Michigan in the first game of a series between the first- and third-place teams in the WCHA.

Jared Spooner gave the Mavericks a 2-1 lead in the first period, 28 seconds after the Wildcats tied the game, and Charlie Gerard regained a two-goal lead in the second period, 25 seconds after Northern made it 3-2.

“That was huge, I think,” said Spooner, who finished with two goals. “Having a quick response keeps momentum on our side. You want that advantage, especially at home.”

Gerard, Reggie Lutz and defenseman Connor Mackey each finished with a goal and an assist. Nick Rivera scored short-handed, and Dallas Gerads had a goal. Edwin Hookenson, Julian Napravnik, Parker Tuomie and Walker Duehr each finished with two assists.

Goaltender Dryden McKay finished with 21 saves for his 24th win of the season. The Mavericks outshot the Wildcats 42-24.

Lutz gave the Mavericks a good start, scoring 2:01 into the first period off a Gerard pass. Rivera’s short-handed goal that made it 3-1 at 12:24 of the second period was big because Minnesota State took eight penalties and put Northern Michigan on the power play seven times, allowing one goal.

The Mavericks went 2 for 5 on the power play with goals by Gerads and Spooner in the third period.

“They’re a good hockey team,” Spooner said. “It was physical, and there were a lot of penalties. Our special teams stepped up tonight, so props to them. I think they were the difference.”

Spooner scored his first goal since Dec. 13 when the Mavericks and Wildcats played at Marquette, Michigan. His first-period goal was reviewed for offside after NMU coach Grant Potulny challenged the play. The call stood upon review, costing Potulny his timeout.

“It’s been awhile since I scored, so I was just hoping,” Spooner said.

The Mavericks won that first meeting in Marquette but lost the next night, snapping a 10-game winning streak. Both teams have been going fairly strong since then, with the Wildcats climbing up the standings to third place behind Minnesota State and Bemidji State. The Mavericks extended conference lead to eight points with the win.

“When we went up to Northern before Christmas break, they got the best of us,” Gerard said. “That stuck with us over break. We’ve seen them coming up on the schedule and seen them coming up in the league to third place. We wanted to take it to them."

The Mavericks were healthier than they were a week ago, as center Jake Jaremko returned to the lineup for the first time in seven games, and Josh French and Julian Napravnik were back after missing all of and part of last Saturday’s game, respectively. Leading scorer and senior co-captain Marc Michaelis remained out with a lower-body injury.

“I felt (the team was getting healthier) throughout the week because those guys have been on the rink with us all the way from Monday through the week,” Hastings said.

Griffin Loughran, Garrett Klee and Philip Beaulieu scored the Wildcats’ goals. Loughran’s first-period power-play goal was his 21st goal of the season, which leads the nation.

Northern Michigan starting goaltender Nolan Kent was removed after allowing Gerard’s goal from the wall, which also came less than 2 minutes after Rivera’s long short-handed shot from just inside the blueline. Kent finished with 29 saves. Backup John Hawthorne stopped 6 of 9 shots.

The Mavericks (25-4-2, 19-3-1 in WCHA) and the Wildcats (16-9-4, 14-6-1) play again at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.





