BEMIDJI -- Going into the second half of the season, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team knew it faced a challenging slate of games. The 18th-ranked Beavers have risen to the occasion so far by going 8-1-1 since New Year’s, most recently sweeping Bowling Green to maintain possession of second place in the WCHA standings.

“It’s really good that we’ve been getting so many wins lately,” said junior forward Ethan Somoza, who tallied a goal and two assists last weekend. “We knew this part of the season was going to be a tough stretch for us, and we’ve been playing really well and we’ve been getting the wins that we needed to get to stay towards the top of the standings.”

With six games to go before the postseason, the team is getting a chance to catch its breath with a weekend off.

“I look at it as a good thing,” Somoza said of the bye week. “We’re coming towards the end of the season now. We’ve got six games left in the regular season, so I think this weekend off will be good for us to recharge and be full-blast right back into it for the next games and then be ready for playoffs after that.”

The next series on the docket for the Beavers (16-8-4, 16-4-2-1 WCHA) will go a long way towards determining where they’ll wind up for the WCHA Playoffs. They’ll travel to third-place Northern Michigan next weekend to face a team that’s also fighting for a potential at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 15 Wildcats (16-8-4, 14-5-1-1 WCHA) trail BSU by seven points and have two more games left on their schedule than Bemidji State. Those games in hand come on the road in another heavyweight matchup this weekend against No. 3 Minnesota State as the Mavericks attempt to become the first team to reach 25 wins nationally and extend their five-point lead on the Beavers for first place.

This week has been more about recovery for BSU before it embarks on the home stretch.

“This week we’re going to focus on just having fun and recovering from all the tough weekends we’ve had,” Somoza said. “We’re just going to work on some skill. We’re kind of getting ready for Northern a little bit. That next series is going to be a really big one.”