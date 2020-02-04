BEMIDJI -- Warroad outgunned the Bemidji High School boys hockey team on Thursday night, rushing away with a 5-0 victory at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Warriors (21-2) owned a 51-20 advantage in shots on target and got two goals out of Grant Slukynsky, lifting him to 71 points on the season to rank second in all of Minnesota.

The senior started the scoring midway through the first period with a rebound goal on the power play. The score served as the only tally in the first period, but Warroad did most of its damage in the second stanza.

The Lumberjacks (3-19-1) conceded three goals in the middle frame without an answer of their own. Shortly after Andrew Johanns came up with a highlight-reel save for BHS, Gage Wilmer scored through a screen for a 2-0 difference.

Saizha Norwegian lit the lamp at the 12:24 mark, and Slukynski bagged his second goal with a score off the faceoff at the 14:52 mark for a 4-0 difference by the second intermission.

In the third period, Jayson Shaugabay made it a 5-0 game when he roofed a puck to bring on the 5-0 final.

Johanns finished the night with 46 saves, while Jack Orchard was a perfect 20-for-20 in net for the Warriors.

Bemidji will hope to snap a nine-game losing streak when it takes on Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in a rematch of last season’s Hockey Day Minnesota outing. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Coleraine.

Warroad 5, Bemidji 0

WAR 1 3 1 -- 5

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, WAR, Slukynsky (Norris, Reed), 9:35, PP.

Second period -- 2, WAR, Wilmer (Solig), 8:20; 3, WAR, Norwegian (Cole, Wilmer), 12:24; 4, WAR, Slukynsky (unassisted), 14:52.

Third period -- 5, WAR, Shaugabay (Norris, Reed), 10:56, 5-3 PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Johanns (46-51); WAR, Orchard (20-20).