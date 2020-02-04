MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gophers fans who don’t own a DVD copy of the 2004 movie “Miracle” or have it handy on their favorite streaming service, are still in luck for the next several weeks. NHL Network will air the film six times between now and Feb. 24, in the run-up to the four-decade anniversary of the defining moment in American hockey history.

This month marks 40 years since the famed “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y., and while six college hockey programs — Boston University, Bowling Green, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and Wisconsin — can claim a direct connection to the team, nine of the 20 players were Gophers, and Olympic coach Herb Brooks was both a former Gophers player and coached the program to a trio of NCAA titles in the 1970s.

Current Gophers coach Bob Motzko not only has Brooks’ former job, he worked with Brooks for half a season at St. Cloud State as a graduate assistant coach.

“You were the student, and he was the principal, teacher and guidance counselor. That’s how you felt,” Motzko recalled of his time working with Brooks during the 1986-87 season. “What a learning experience it was. He took a shining to us and wanted to help us.”

Seven years earlier, Motzko was a player for the junior hockey Waterloo (Iowa) Blackhawks, and listened to the Americans’ win over the Soviet Union on a Friday afternoon.

“I was on a bus at Aldrich Arena, ready to play the St. Paul Vulcans,” he said of the game, which started at 4 p.m. CT and was not televised live in the U.S. “It wasn’t on TV, it was on radio. We wouldn’t come out of our bus. I just remember being on the bus, screaming. All of us were.”

Most of the 19 surviving members of the team (Brooks was killed in an auto accident in 2003, and defenseman Bob Suter suffered a fatal heart attack in 2014) will gather in Las Vegas on Feb. 21. One day later, St. Paul will host the Greatest Day Celebration to honor Brooks, a St. Paul native, and the 1980 Olympians. The event will include an outdoor youth hockey tournament at CHS Field and a parade featuring the U of M marching band.

Nanne returning for Michigan State series

Gophers co-captain Tyler Nanne started his college hockey career at Ohio State, but never played a game for the Buckeyes due to health complications. Upon transferring to the U of M, he had to sit out a year under NCAA rules and got used to watching games from the stands.

After an upper body injury suffered in last Friday’s win at Wisconsin kept him out of the lineup for Saturday’s rematch with the Badgers, Nanne got another unplanned chance to be a spectator.

“It was definitely weird and brought back memories of being at Ohio State and here when I was watching games and not playing,” said Nanne, who made the best of the situation. “It was fun to watch the team have success and sit with my parents and just kind of analyze guys. I think they did a really good job. It’s cool to see how well we’re doing from the stands and even better to be on the ice.”

After the one-game absence, Nanne practiced with the team this week as a full participant, and Motzko said the senior defenseman will be back in the Gophers lineup on Friday versus Michigan State.