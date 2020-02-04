BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team was seeded eighth in the Section 8AA Tournament and will hit the road to face top-seeded Roseau in the quarterfinals, as announced Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks (10-15) will meet the Rams (18-5-2) for the third time this season when the schools square off in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Roseau. The Rams prevailed in both regular-season meetings by scores of 6-1 on Nov. 21 and 10-0 on Jan. 16.

Saturday’s other quarterfinal matchups pair No. 2 Brainerd with No. 7 Moorhead; No. 3 Alexandria with No. 6 St. Cloud; and No. 4 Sartell/Sauk Rapids with No. 5 Buffalo.

Bemidji wrapped up its regular season Feb. 4 with a 2-1 road loss to Crookston. The Jacks’ 10 wins are the most in a season by the program since 2015-16.