CROOKSTON -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team conceded two third-period goals in a 2-1 regular-season ending loss at Crookston on Tuesday night.

Following a scoreless first period, Meray Eichstadt struck on the power play in the second period for a 1-0 BHS lead.

The Pirates (11-13) turned the tide in the third period. Nora Peterson netted an equalizer at the 4:15 mark of the frame before Rylee Solheim bagged the game-winner with less than four minutes to play.

Nettie Kimble made 16 saves on 18 shots for the Lumberjacks, while Grace Koshney denied 31 of 32 shots for the home side.

Bemidji caps its regular season with a 10-15 record, the program’s most wins since the 2015-16 campaign.

The Jacks will learn who they’ll face in the Section 8AA Tournament when the seedings are announced Wednesday after a coaches vote. The quarterfinals are slated for Saturday, Feb. 8.

Crookston 2, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 1 0 -- 1

CRK 0 0 2 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS, Eichstadt (Fisher), 11:03, PP.

Third period -- 2, CRK, Peterson (unassisted), 4:15; 3, CRK, R. Solheim (C. Solheim, Peterson), 13:07.

Goalies (save-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (16-18); CRK, Koshney (31-32).