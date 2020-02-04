GRAND RAPIDS -- Gage Mostad made sure the Bemidji High School boys hockey team was first on the scoreboard Tuesday night. Grand Rapids did its damage soon after, though, by scoring five unanswered goals en route to a 5-1 victory over the Lumberjacks at the IRA Civic Center.

The game marked the first time BHS has faced its former head coach Wade Chiodo. Chiodo coached the Lumberjacks for nine seasons from 2008-17 and guided the program to two Class AA state tournament appearances. Grand Rapids hired Chiodo as head coach prior to this season in November.

Mostad kicked off the scoring at the 11:29 mark of the first period with his power-play tally for Bemidji (3-18-1). Braeden Holcomb tied it up for the Thunderhawks (13-7-1) with a power-play goal of his own less than three minutes later to send the game to intermission.

Jack Peart delivered the eventual game-winning goal at the 8:26 mark of the second stanza before Hayden DeMars extended the lead to 3-1. Maccrea Murphy and Easton Young sealed the victory with third-period goals.

Andrew Johanns stopped 35 of 40 shots for BHS, while Carter Clafton turned aside 19 of 20 shots for Grand Rapids.

With three games left in the regular season, the Lumberjacks will return home for a 7 p.m. opening faceoff against Warroad on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Grand Rapids 5, Bemidji 1

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

GR 1 2 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, BHS, Mostad (Hammitt), 11:29, PP; 2, GR, Holcomb (Peart), 14:11, PP.

Second period -- 3, GR, Peart (Brouse), 8:26; 4, GR, DeMars (Murphy), 13:03.

Third period -- 5, GR, Murphy (Holcomb), 1:18; 6, GR, Young (Drotts, Brodzinski), 14:50.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Johanns (35-40); GR, Clafton (19-20).