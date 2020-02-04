The Bemidji peewee AA hockey team were crowned champions of the 2019 Paul Bunyan International Hockey Tournament with a 3-2 victory over Champlin Park at the Sanford Center on Dec. 27, 2019. Pictured in the back row (from left) are coaches Ben Brovold, Matt Carlson and Neil Huewe, and squirt escort Logan Caron. In the middle row are Dawson Schoonover, Taevon Welle, Jack Caron, Stonewall Gessner, Conor Stodgell, Joey Fankhanel, Benjamin O’Leary and Briggs Knott. In the front row are Brady Nelson, Cal Mattfield, Cooper Brovold, Dominic Arndt, Tate Metcalf, Christian Hill and Nathan Valley. Not pictured is Nick Johnson. (Submitted photo)