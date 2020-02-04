BLOOMINGTON -- Tommy Muck of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team has been named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Defenseman of the Month for January, as announced by the conference Tuesday.

The senior from Inver Grove Heights tied for fifth in league scoring for the month, as well as fifth in scoring among blueliners nationally in January, with nine points (1g-8a) in nine games. Of Muck’s 29 career points, 31 percent of them came last month alone.

Muck logged a WCHA-best six power-play points for the month (1g-5a) to lead a Beaver unit that was 11-for-30 (.367) in January as BSU finished 7-1-1 for the month. His power-play point and assist totals led the league. Muck also recorded a team-high 14 blocked shots for the month.

Besides Muck, Northern Michigan swept the league’s other monthly awards. Darien Craighead took home forward of the month, Nolan Kent secured goaltending honors and AJ Vanderbeck garnered rookie laurels.

Second-place Bemidji State (16-8-4, 16-4-2-1 WCHA) is off this weekend but will return to action Feb. 14-15 for a critical series at third-place Northern Michigan.