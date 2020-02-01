ST. PAUL — Well, the idea of trying to slide gritty defenseman Nick Seeler through waivers didn’t exactly go according to plan for the Wild.

Instead of getting him to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, the rival Chicago Blackhawks claimed the 26-year-old Seeler off waivers on Monday, Feb. 3, giving the often-scratched blue liner a new lease on life.

Adding to the intrigue, the Wild and Blackhawks play Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center, though it’s unclear whether Seeler will draw into the lineup .

“Good for him,” a rather surprised coach Bruce Boudreau said after hearing the news. “He’s a great kid. He’s worked really hard for us and been a great teammate. Picking him up is good for the Blackhawks.”

It’s a rather abrupt end to Seeler’s tenure for his home-state Wild.

After winning two state championships with Eden Prairie High School as a teenager, Seeler was selected by the Wild in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, and went on to finish his collegiate career with the Gophers.

He grinded away through the minors upon turning pro and eventually carved out a niche in the lineup last season.

But this season, Seeler got passed on the depth chart by fellow defensemen Carson Soucy and Brad Hunt this season, and has only suited up for a half-dozen games.

While the Blackhawks don’t have a lot of depth on the blue line, it might be hard to justify playing Seeler considering he hasn’t played in an NHL game in nearly two months. But Seeler almost certainly will play for the Blackhawks at some point, which isn’t something he could say with the Wild.