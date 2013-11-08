BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State men’s hockey netminder Zach Driscoll captured Goaltender of the Week honors from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Monday for his part in BSU’s series sweep over Bowling Green.

Driscoll, an Apple Valley native, turned aside 56 of 59 shots on the weekend to help lift the Beavers to their fifth WCHA series sweep of the season. He had 29 saves in Friday’s 4-1 win, then another 27 saves in Saturday’s 4-2 victory.

Driscoll also backstopped a penalty-kill unit that held BGSU to 1-for-5 on the advantage on the weekend. He posted a 2-0-0 record with a .949 save percentage and a league-best 1.50 goals against average.

Monday’s award is Driscoll’s fifth WCHA Goaltender of the Week selection, which most recently includes a Jan. 20 nod.

Aside from Driscoll, Northern Michigan’s Darien Craighead was named Forward of the Week, Minnesota State’s Connor Mackey won Defenseman of the Week and Alabama-Huntsville’s Liam Izyk earned Rookie of the Week.

Beavers move up to No. 18

Bemidji State also took one step up in this week’s USCHO Division I poll.

The Beavers (16-8-4, 16-4-2-1 WCHA) figured in at No. 18 in the Feb. 3 poll, up from No. 19 when they debuted in the poll last week. BSU earned 131 points, up from 91 a week ago.

North Dakota moved up to No. 1 in the poll with 49 first-place votes. Minnesota State received the other first-place vote to remain third, while Northern Michigan held steady at No. 15 to round out the WCHA representatives. Bowling Green and Michigan Tech both received votes.