ST. PAUL -- Ask anyone in the Wild locker room and everyone would agree that gritty defenseman Nick Seeler is the salt of the earth.

Even though he’s barely played this season — passed on the depth chart by Carson Soucy and Brad Hunt — Seeler has never complained about his role on the team.

Which is why coach Bruce Boudreau had mixed feelings about the Wild placing Seeler on waivers on Sunday morning with hopes of getting him to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

“I had a good talk with him this morning,” said Boudreau, who spent a lot of time in the minors during his playing days. “I’ve been in his shoes. I know what it’s like. I asked to be sent down when I was in Toronto because as hockey players we want to play. You don’t even look at the money after a while. It’s just, ‘Let me play.'”

That’s something the 26-year-old Seeler wasn’t doing much of in the Twin Cities, and something he’ll do a lot more of in Des Moines, assuming he clears waivers.

Heck, even if an NHL team plucks Seeler off of waivers, Boudreau said he’d be happy for him.

“I would love it if he did because he’s such a tremendous person,” Boudreau said. “He works so hard in practice. It’s just unfortunate. If we were (a top-tier team), I’d be playing him every second game to work him in. But we aren’t. We are fighting for our lives.”

If Seeler makes it to the minors, it will be his second stint this season. He accepted a two-week conditioning assignment last month as a way to get his legs back under him.

“He’s a classy guy,” Boudreau said. “Nobody works harder than him in practice, too. It’s not like he’s coming and sulking. He’s done everything we’ve asked him.”

Line changes

Not surprisingly, Boudreau put a couple of his lines in a blender on Sunday afternoon.

While the first line of Eric Staal centering Zach Parise and Mats Zuccarello remained the same, the second line changed with Luke Kunin now centering Jason Zucker and Kevin Fiala. Additionally, Jordan Greenway bumped up to the third line to play alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Marcus Foligno, while Mikko Koivu centered the fourth line, flanked by Ryan Donato and Ryan Hartman.

“Sometimes it’s good to get different combinations to get a little bit of life,” Boudreau said. “We looked pretty stale (on Saturday night).”

Make or break

It sounds like backup Alex Stalock will get the nod between the pipes on Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

That comes after a rough outing for starter Devan Dubnyk in which he surrendered six goals against the Boston Bruins.

“I’d like somebody to get this team on a roll,” Boudreau said. “We have seven games in the next two weeks. Most of them are versus the Western Conference. It’s make or break time right now.”





