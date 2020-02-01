ST. PAUL -- Matt Dumba was somewhere on a beach in Mexico last Sunday when he looked down at his iPhone in complete disbelief.

He refreshed Twitter again and again, hoping it wasn’t true, and then slowly started to come to grips with something that seemed nearly impossible.

How in the world could Kobe Bryant be dead?

“Like everyone else, I was just shook,” Dumba said. “Then watching stuff throughout the day, I was fighting back tears at points.”

With the Wild on their bye week, Dumba couldn’t properly honor Bryant the way he wanted to, though he did buy a pair of Nike Hyperdunks as a way to pay homage.

“I had Kobe’s (signature shoes) when I was playing junior high basketball,” Dumba said. “I ordered a pair of those — the same pair — a couple of days ago.”

Still, with the Wild returning to action against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, Dumba wanted to do more to pay his respects.

So, as Wild players took the ice for warm-ups, Dumba emerged from the locker room wearing his usual No. 24 jersey with “BRYANT” plastered on the back.

“I got the No. 24 when I was in juniors and I definitely related it to my favorite athletes who wore it,” Dumba explained. “I think the big three for me were Kobe, obviously, and then Ken Griffey Jr. and Champ Bailey. I was a big No. 24 guy. All my favorite athletes wore it.”

Even though he had to change for the actual game, it was a cool moment for Dumba nonetheless, and a fitting tribute to someone who meant so much to him.

“It’s someone that I grew up idolizing,” Dumba said. “It’s just such a tragedy.”

Playoff push

With the Wild sitting idle for the last week and a half, coach Bruce Boudreau couldn’t help but peek at the gridlocked Western Conference standings.

The fact that not much changed was extremely encouraging for him.

“I look at it like, when we left for the break, we were five points out of a playoff spot, and I look today, and we’re five points out of a playoff spot,” Boudreau said. “That’s pretty promising because the other teams have played games. It’s just up to us to win.”

Potential rust

After a week and a half off, Boudreau admittedly was worried about potential rust heading into the home stretch.

That’s why he skated his team for more than an hour on Friday afternoon, working on basic fundamentals, like passing, as he tried his best to knock of some of the rust.

That said, nothing could truly prepare the Wild for the actual game against the Bruins.

“It’s just about managing the pucks and getting our legs,” Boudreau said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a quicker pace than we practiced at. I don’t think it’s tough to get back into it. I hope it’s not tough for any of them to get back into it. I hope they’re hungry.”