ST. PAUL -- Defenseman Torey Krug collected two goals and two assists as the Boston Bruins breezed to a 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Feb. 1.

All-Star Game MVP David Pastrnak recorded his career high-tying 38th goal to highlight his three-point performance for the Bruins, who went 3-for-3 on the power play in the second period.

Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk each had a goal and an assist, and Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves to help Boston improve to 7-2-1 in its last 10 games overall. The Bruins have also won six in a row versus the Wild.

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello scored from the right circle late in the third period, but Boston countered as Anders Bjork and DeBrusk scored in a 31-second span to seal the win.

Krug, who tallied in overtime in Boston's 5-4 win over Minnesota on Nov. 23, opened the scoring with 7:32 remaining in the first period. The defenseman jumped on a loose puck in the high slot before backhanding it inside the far post for his first goal since a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Dec. 19.

Minnesota's Ryan Hartman and Eric Staal committed interference penalties early in the second period to open the door for the Bruins, who scored a pair of power-play goals in a 76-second span to seize a 3-0 lead.

Krug gave Boston a 2-0 advantage 4:39 into the second period after wiring a shot from the right circle that handcuffed Devan Dubnyk (28 saves). The puck caromed off Dubnyk's left arm and near the post before trickling into the net for Krug's seventh goal of the season.

Krug wasn't done as he deftly slid the puck to Marchand, who one-timed a shot past Dubnyk at 5:55 for his 22nd goal of the season and second in five games.

Pastrnak pushed the Bruins' lead to 4-0 after cleaning up a loose puck on the doorstep with 4:31 remaining in the second period. The 23-year-old matched his career high in goals for a season, which was set in 2018-19.

