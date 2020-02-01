COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kiki Radke scrounged up an equalizer with just 17 seconds left in regulation to send the Bemidji State women’s hockey team to overtime Saturday afternoon.

Following 10 scoreless minutes of overtime, No. 5 Ohio State came out with the extra WCHA standings point as Emma Maltais tallied the winning goal in a sudden-death shootout. The teams officially skated to a 2-2 tie.

Lauren Bench racked up 41 saves, three away from a career high, in a standout performance in net for the Beavers (14-13-3, 8-10-2-0 WCHA). Lynsey Wallace totaled 23 saves for the Buckeyes (17-6-5, 10-4-4-2 WCHA).

Jincy Dunne found the back of the net with two minutes to play in the opening period for a 1-0 OSU lead.

Clair DeGeorge struck for BSU’s first equalizer of the day near the midpoint of the second period, connecting with Haley Mack and Reece Hunt for the tying goal. Mack made a centering pass that DeGeorge tapped in past Wallace.

The game remained deadlocked until a cross-checking penalty in the final six minutes of the third period set up Ohio State with its lone power-play opportunity of the game. Maltais capitalized by netting the go-ahead goal on the advantage after collecting a Tatum Skaggs rebound.

With the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, Radke buried the equalizer with 17 seconds left in the third period. The senior corralled a loose puck in the slot and deposited it into the back of the net.

Each team clinched a WCHA point following a scoreless extra frame as the Beavers advanced to 3-on-3 overtime for the second weekend in a row.

Lydia Passolt, who notched both BSU goals in a 7-2 loss Friday, missed on a wraparound attempt with about 21 seconds to go in the 3-on-3 overtime as Bemidji State headed to a shootout for the first time this season.

Maltais netted the winning goal in the second round of the sudden-death shootout.

The Beavers finished the weekend with one point, bringing them up to 26, as they sit three points behind Minnesota Duluth for fourth place in the WCHA.

Ohio State tightened its grip on third place, ending the weekend with 36 points. Minnesota State is a distant sixth.

Bemidji State will return to the Sanford Center next weekend for its final home series of the regular season. BSU will host Minnesota at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, with the series finale set for 3:07 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

No. 5 Ohio State 2, Bemidji State 2 (OSU wins shootout)

BSU 0 1 1 0 -- 2

OSU 1 0 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, OSU, Dunne (Jaques, Levis), 17:55.

Second period -- 2, BSU, DeGeorge (Mack, Hunt), 9:54.

Third period -- 3, OSU, Maltais (Skaggs), 14:40, PP; 4, BSU, Radke (unassisted), 19:43, EX.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (41-43); OSU, Wallace (23-25).