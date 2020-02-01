SARTELL -- Meray Eichstadt cut the deficit in half during the third period Saturday afternoon for the Bemidji High School girls hockey team, but Sartell-Sauk Rapids ultimately hung on for a 3-1 win.

The Storm ‘N’ Sabres (14-10-1) didn’t need an even-strength goal to get the job done.

Mallory Heder buried a shorthanded tally only 1 minute, 17 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead for the home side. Lauren Wensel converted on the power play in the second period to make it 2-0.

Eichstadt put the Lumberjacks (10-14) at the 8:46 mark of the third period, though an empty-netter by Rachel Wieland clinched the victory for Sartell-Sauk Rapids.

Nettie Kimble dug out 25 saves for BHS, while Chloe Stockinger earned the win with her 12-save outing. Hannah Trelfa made one save in relief for SSR.

Bemidji will wrap up its regular season at Crookston with a 7:30 p.m. start on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Seeding for the Section 8AA Tournament will be done by coaches vote on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The tournament is scheduled to begin Saturday, Feb. 8.

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 0 1 -- 1

SSR 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, SSR, Mal. Heder (Orth, Vogt), 1:17, SH.

Second period -- 2, SSR, Wensel (Orth, Wieland), 11:36, PP.

Third period -- 3, BHS, Eichstadt (Fischer, Tobey), 8:46; 4, SSR, Wieland (Mak. Heder), 15:53, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (25-27); SSR, Stockinger (12-13), Trelfa (1-1).