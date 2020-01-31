LAS VEGAS -- Former Bemidji State defenseman Zach Whitecloud has been recalled by the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, the team announced late Friday night.

Whitecloud has appeared in 35 games for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves this season and has posted seven points (2g-5a) to go with 16 penalty minutes.

In a corresponding move, Vegas reassigned goaltender Oscar Dansk to Chicago after the Golden Knights’ 4-3 win Friday at Carolina.

The Brandon, Manitoba, native recorded 28 points (6g-22a) along with 52 penalty minutes in 74 regular-season games last season with the Wolves. During the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, Whitecloud registered 15 points (3g-12a) and 15 penalty minutes in 22 playoff games as Chicago advanced to the Calder Cup Final.

Whitecloud made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights in a game against the Edmonton Oilers on April 5, 2018, the only NHL appearance of his career so far. Whitecloud signed with Vegas on March 8, 2018, after finishing his collegiate career with BSU.

In his final season as a Beaver, Whitecloud appeared in 36 games during the 2017-18 campaign and posted 18 points (4g-14a) as a sophomore. He finished his collegiate career with 36 points (7g-29a) over two seasons in Bemidji.

Whitecloud logged two penalty minutes and five shots in a 7-3 Wolves loss to the Milwaukee Admirals in Rosemont, Ill., on Friday night.

Whitecloud could take the ice with the Golden Knights as soon as Saturday when Vegas is set to meet the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. in Nashville.