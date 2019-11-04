COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Lydia Passolt notched a pair of third-period goals for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team Friday night, but they weren’t enough in a 7-2 loss to No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (17-6-4, 10-4-3-1 WCHA) struck twice in the first period and three times in the second to shoot ahead to a 5-0 lead and didn’t look back.

Passolt buried the first of her two goals just 31 seconds into the final frame, but OSU twice more found the back of the net to extend the lead to 7-1. Passolt bookended the period with her second goal with 58 ticks to go to bring the game to its final score.

Gabby Rosenthal led the way with two goals for Ohio State, while Liz Schepers, Emma Maltais, Sophie Jaques, Brooke Bink and Paetyn Levis recorded one goal apiece. Rosenthal and Maltais finished the night with three points each.

The Beavers (14-13-2, 8-10-1-0 WCHA) weren’t able to benefit from a single power play as OSU stayed out of the box all night. The Buckeyes finished 1-for-3 on the advantage.

Lauren Bench made 21 saves and conceded four goals to get saddled with the loss before making way for Kerigan Dowhy, who posted 13 stops and allowed three goals. Lynsey Wallace turned aside 17 shots and surrendered one goal to earn the win. Quinn Kuntz made five saves in relief with one goal allowed.

Bemidji State will attempt to make it a series split when the teams square off again at 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

No. 5 Ohio State 7, Bemidji State 2

BSU 0 0 2 -- 2

OSU 2 3 2 -- 7

First period -- 1, OSU, Schepers (Maltais), 18:18; 2, OSU, Maltais (Skaggs), 18:37.

Second period -- 3, OSU, Jaques (Rosenthal, Gardiner), 10:35; 4, OSU, Rosenthal (unassisted, 11:38; 5, OSU, Bink (Dunne, Jaques), 16:16.

Third period -- 6, BSU, Passolt (Halluska, Radke), 0:31; 7, OSU, Rosenthal (Dunne, Maltais), 9:23, PP (5v3); 8, OSU, Levis (Parent, Inglis), 13:56; 9, BSU, Passolt (unassisted), 19:02.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (21-25), Dowhy (13-16); OSU, Wallace (17-18), Kuntz (5-6).