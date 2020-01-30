CLOQUET -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team drew within one of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday, but the Lumberjacks couldn’t find the equalizer throughout an eventual 3-1 loss in Cloquet.

The home Lumberjacks -- ranked No. 3 in Class A -- scored on either end of the first intermission to assume a 2-0 lead. Taylor Nelson, a Bemidji State women’s hockey recruit, netted the opening goal with just 22 seconds remaining in the first period, and then she added her second marker 37 seconds into the middle frame.

Meray Eichstadt answered back for BHS (10-13), scoring at the 7:43 mark of the second. Austyn Tobey recorded her team-leading 15th helper on the goal, while Jemma Copiskey had the secondary assist.

Nelson had the final say, however, completing her hat trick at the 10:43 mark of the third period to put C-E-C (21-3) ahead 3-1. Araya Kiminski did the rest in net, finishing with 16 saves on 17 Bemidji shots.

Nettie Kimble was busy on the other end, stopping 54 pucks on 57 attempts.

BHS will next square off with Sartell-St. Stephen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 1 0 -- 0

CEC 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, CEC, Nelson (Bender), 16:38.

Second period -- 2, CEC, Nelson (DeLeon, Stewart), 0:37; 3, BHS, Eichstadt (Tobey, Copiskey), 7:43.

Third period -- Nelson (DeLeon, Bender), 10:43.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (54-57); CEC, Kiminski (16-17).