BEMIDJI -- Twice the Bemidji High School boys hockey team battled back to tie Thursday night’s game against Roseau.

The Lumberjacks tied the game at 1-1 in the second period and again found an equalizer early in the third in what had, to that point, been one of the team’s best outings at the Bemidji Community Arena this season.

The Rams had the last laugh, however, as Thor Byfuglien buried the eventual game-winning goal on the power play at the 6:34 mark of the third period and Gavin Gunderson proceeded to record a natural hat trick to finish off the 6-2 win.

“I thought we played well the first two periods (and) maybe five minutes into the third,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “And then we just went back to old bad habits and that cost us, especially against a good team.”

Jarrett Nelson banged in the first goal of night just 1:18 into the game for a 1-0 Roseau lead.

Goaltender Tanner Rebischke threw up a wall that kept the visitors from extending the lead further for the remainder of the opening two frames.

The Jacks kept their nose to the grindstone in the second period and found an equalizer.

Wyatt Halvorson netted his team-leading sixth goal off a feed from Lincoln Huerd on a 2-on-1 rush to send the game into the final frame level at 1-1.

Only 3:31 into the third period, Paul Huglen fired a shot high into the cage for a 2-1 Roseau lead.

Just as Bemidji did earlier in the evening, the team responded.

Only one minute later, Tate Hammitt skated into the zone and buried a backhander to knot the game back up at 2-2. Hunter Marcotte assisted on the goal.

A high-sticking penalty came back to bite BHS as Byfuglien lasered a booming shot from the point for the go-ahead tally. The Lumberjacks protested Rebischke had been interfered with, but the goal stood.

Zapped of energy, Bemidji began coughing up turnovers and Gunderson made them pay. The sophomore notched a power-play goal before completing his natural hat trick with a pair of even-strength markers.

“That last half of that third period, we just started being individuals and it cost us,” Stahnke said.

Rebischke turned aside 34 shots, while Andrew Tuttle saved 21 for the visitors.

The Rams finished 2-for-4 on the power play while holding BHS 0-for-4.

Despite the disappointing result, the Lumberjacks (3-17-1) showed fight against a tough Section 8AA rival like Roseau (14-7).

“This team never quits,” Stahnke said. “It’s just bad habits that hurt us. They always play hard in the end. They care about each other, they’re working hard. For that, I’m happy.”

Bemidji will square off against its former head coach Wade Chiodo in the team’s next contest at Grand Rapids, which was postponed two weeks ago due to a snowstorm. Puck drop for the makeup date is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Roseau 6, Bemidji 2

ROS 1 0 5 -- 6

BHS 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, ROS, Nelson (Severson, Huglen), 1:18.

Second period -- 2, BHS, Halvorson (Huerd, E. Mock), 8:51.

Third period -- 3, ROS, Huglen (Severson, O’Leary), 3:31; 4, BHS, Hammitt (Marcotte), 4:50; 5, ROS, Byfuglien (O’Leary, Gunderson), 6:34, PP; 6, ROS, Gunderson (Huglen, Lund), 10:03, PP; 7, ROS, Gunderson (Strand, Ginther), 12:16; 8, ROS, Gunderson (Strand, D. Wensloff), 16:58.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (34-40); ROS, Tuttle (21-23).