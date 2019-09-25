BEMIDJI -- Following a four-point weekend, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team finds itself only one point out of fourth place and six points out of third in the WCHA standings with only three series left in the regular season.

Those four points weren’t easy to come by against Minnesota State.

The Beavers were nipped in 3-on-3 overtime Friday following a 1-1 tie. Clair DeGeorge’s late-game heroics Saturday delivered a 3-1 victory as the junior tallied twice in the final 25 seconds.

“I liked the way we played,” head coach Jim Scanlan said of his team’s third-period push. “We were hard on pucks. The mood on the bench was very positive. Everybody was up, everybody just kept saying, ‘We’re going to get this.’ It took basically the entire period before we finally got it, but it was a real gratifying win to battle and fight that hard and get rewarded like we did.”

DeGeorge shattered the program record for shortest span between two goals. Her empty-net goal came just 11 seconds after her game-winner Saturday, eclipsing Kerri McEwen’s record of 44 seconds from 1999.

The late scores marked the second time in the series that a game hinged on a goal in the waning minutes, as MSU did with its late equalizer Friday.

“It proves to us that it doesn’t matter what the score is at the end of the game. Anything can happen,” DeGeorge said. “Obviously, the night before the other team scored with less than two minutes left, which kind of turned that game around. And then we came back out the next night and were able to put the puck in the net with less than a minute left. It goes to show we have the ability to change a game within just a minute.”

BSU (14-12-2, 8-9-1-0 WCHA) will look to carry the momentum from the victory into this weekend’s series at No. 5 Ohio State (16-6-4, 9-4-3-1 WCHA). The Buckeyes swept the teams’ previous meeting in November, scoring a 4-3 overtime win and a 3-1 triumph.

“Everytime we play them it’s a really hard-fought battle,” Jorde said. “Going into their barn, it’s a big factor for them and us. But hopefully we can play as a team and really bring in a lot of grit and teamwork and get some points.”

Bemidji State sits only one point behind fourth-place Minnesota Duluth for the final home-ice playoff spot and six points behind third-place Ohio State.

With what’s at stake, it won’t be hard for either team to find motivation.

“It’s getting to that time where we’re at six games left in the regular season and the players realize that,” Scanlan said. “It’s pretty easy to keep them motivated and keep them focused at practice.”

3-on-3 OT thoughts

Friday’s game was the first to be decided in 3-on-3 overtime in the history of the Bemidji State women’s hockey program.

The new method of ending conference contests was adopted by the WCHA prior to this season. The league became the first in women’s college hockey to implement 3-on-3 overtime following the standard overtime period. If a game remains tied after 3-on-3 overtime, a shootout will determine the winner.

In years past, WCHA games went straight from the conventional 5-on-5 overtime period to a shootout.

What do the Beavers think of 3-on-3 overtime after getting their first taste of the new format?

“Personally, I like the 3-on-3 better,” DeGeorge said. “I feel like having a shootout, there’s a better way to end a game than just a shooter and a goalie going against each other. The 3-on-3 definitely opens the ice up and you have to be very aware of what’s going on.”

“I would say I like 3-on-3 better, too,” Jorde said. “A shootout, you just end so quick and it’s not like a game. Like (with) 3-on-3 you get a whole different aspect of the game. It’s a lot of thinking.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Ohio State

Where: Columbus, Ohio

When: 5:07 p.m. Friday; 2:07 p.m. Saturday

Webstream: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM & 94.3 FM