BEMIDJI -- At this time of year more than any other, college hockey games can seem like snowflakes. No two are ever alike.

That was proven to be true in the Bemidji State men’s hockey team’s series split last weekend at No. 3 Minnesota State.

The shot differential (50-18) in Saturday’s contest was tilted heavily in favor of the Mavericks. Only one night before, the Beavers had edged MSU 20-19 in shots on goal.

Thanks to stellar outings by netminder Zach Driscoll and the penalty kill, it was actually the series finale that BSU won by a 4-2 margin after coming up short in a 3-2 defeat Friday.

“Every game I’ve coached in the history of my life all take on a life of their own,” Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said. “The players will dictate that. We can sit there and think that we’ve got this crystal ball and we can predict exactly what’s going to happen, but none of us know. We might have a plan, but… the first shift of the game, the plan might be thrown out the window.”

Whether it was a defensive battle or a wide-open night by one of the nation’s best offenses, the Beavers handled whatever was thrown at them.

As a result, the team has climbed into the USCHO.com rankings for the first time this season at No. 19. Saturday’s win also pulled second-place BSU back to within six points of league-leading Minnesota State with eight games to go in the regular season.

Bemidji State is just taking it week-by-week as the playoff race heats up.

“We know we’ve been playing well as a team,” senior Hampus Sjödahl said. “We know we’re in a good spot in our league coming into the stretch here before playoffs. But really our main focus is just next weekend. We have tough games ahead of us. We want to play well. We want to obviously win as many games as we can. But we don’t really look at (polls) much. We just take every weekend as it comes.”

While the Beavers (14-8-4, 14-4-2-1 WCHA) are ranked for the first time, their next opponent Bowling Green (13-11-2, 8-8-2-2 WCHA) dropped out of the rankings for the first time since October. The Falcons, who were idle last weekend, had been ranked as high as No. 10 as recently as Dec. 9. They were No. 18 last week before falling out of the poll.

BGSU has struggled as of late. The sixth-place Falcons are 1-5-1 since Christmas, though two of those losses came in overtime to now-ranked opponents -- Northern Michigan and Minnesota State. They were swept at home in their most recent series against the Mavericks.

After the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in nearly 30 years last winter, Bowling Green will likely need to win the WCHA Tournament to return to the big dance.

Just as many other teams are, the Falcons are jockeying for playoff home ice as the season enters its final month.

The Beavers, on the other hand, are trending in the opposite direction by going 6-1-1 in their last eight.

“We’re all playing for something right now,” Serratore said. “They’re trying to get as high as they possibly can in the standings. It’s a situation where we have six teams right now pretty much vying for home ice. … This is playoff hockey right now. (Bowling Green is) battle-tested. They’re a team that’s won a lot of hockey games over the course of the last seven or eight years. Mankato and Bowling Green have been the two teams in our league who have been consistent year in and year out.”

If you go

Who: BSU vs. Bowling Green

Where: Sanford Center

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday; 6:07 p.m. Saturday

Webstream: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM