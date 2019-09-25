MINNEAPOLIS — It has been said that in the college sports world, the best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores. But as their teams that both rely on rookies in several key roles clash this weekend, neither Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko nor Wisconsin Badgers coach Tony Granato is urging fans to wait ‘til next year.

With half a season of college hockey under their belts already, the freshmen on the Minnesota and Wisconsin rosters are playing increased roles on teams that feel the pressure to win, now.

The Badgers, in the perception of most, have underachieved so far when one considers the wealth of young talent that Granato has brought to Madison, Wis., for his fourth season running the program at his alma mater. They sit at 10-13-1 overall and 5-10-1-1 in the Big Ten, which places them last in the seven-team league. With rookie sensation Cole Caufield — a first round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens last summer — leading them offensively, the Badgers have gone 3-3-0 since the calendar flipped to 2020. Even their coach acknowledges that is not good enough.

“I’m excited about where our team is. Obviously I’m not excited about where we are in the standings,” Granato said this week. “With the first half of the year that we had, we were looking for a little more than splits the first three weekends back.”

They host a Gophers team that is perhaps playing its best hockey of the season, having gone 5-1-1 over the past seven games, and with the team’s 10 rookies playing more prominent and productive roles. When he looks at the Badgers, Motzko sees not only a historical rival for the Gophers, but also another young team trying to find its footing.

“Yes, the Wisconsin series is big, but what overshadows that is that both programs are just desperate to get going,” he said. “They’re playing better right now and they’re getting wins every weekend... The rivalry is just another part of it.”

The Gophers beat and tied the Badgers in November in Minneapolis, in the renewal of a 98-year-old border rivalry that has players on both sides just a bit more excited than they might be for another foe.

“It’s a pretty nation-wide known thing, the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry,” said Gophers forward Brannon McManus, who heard about the border battle even on the other side of the country, while growing up in southern California. “Going back to my Shattuck days, I went to a Gophers-Badgers game and got my first glimpse of it. It’s definitely a lot more fun being a part of it in person.”

After a strong stretch of games about this time of year in 2019, Motzko said that he felt his first Gophers team had turned the corner, only to see them go 2-6-0 in their next eight games. It is a mistake the coach admits, and will not repeat.

“I’m reluctant to say, ‘boy, we’ve turned a corner,’ because the minute you say it, whap, you get put back on your hinder,” Motzko said, instead focusing on the fact that the team has lost just once since they returned to campus after the Christmas break. “The break came at a great time. We just had this feeling that we needed to step away, and we had about 21 days off. Coming back, there was a freshness back inside our group. The gains we were making are showing more now in the second half.”

Friday’s game is a 7 p.m. start, while the Saturday rematch starts at 8 p.m. Both games will be televised by Fox Sports North.