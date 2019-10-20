BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team has announced the addition of Lukas Sillinger to complete its 2019-20 signing class. Sillinger, a forward from Regina, Saskatchewan, joins four other recruits who are set to begin their collegiate careers with the Beavers in the fall of 2020.

Sillinger, 19, is in his third season of junior hockey with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League. He has 51 points (16g-35a) in 48 games this season to rank third on the Vees, the league’s top-scoring team, while he is tied for seventh among the BCHL’s top-scoring players. His 35 assists also rank him second on his team and tied for fifth in the league.

Sillinger’s five power-play goals is tied for second on the team, while he has added nine assists on the man advantage and has a shorthanded goal as a member of both special-teams units.

In three seasons and 138 games in the BCHL, Sillinger has compiled 37 goals and 59 assists for 96 points. He also has nine points (5g-4a) in 17 playoff contests.

Sillinger is the younger brother of current BSU sophomore forward Owen Sillinger. They will mark the fifth set of brothers to play together for the Beavers in the NCAA Division I era.

Lukas and Owen are the sons of Mike and Karla Sillinger. Their father, Mike, played 17 seasons in the NHL.

Fresh off a series split with No. 3 Minnesota State, Bemidji State will return to the Sanford Center this weekend with a two-game set against Bowling Green. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday.