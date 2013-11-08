The Spuds (16-3-1) entered the night at No. 2 in the Class AA QRF rankings and proved their position is justified, outshooting the Lumberjacks (3-16-1) by a 60-11 margin.

Caden Triggs netted four goals en route to a hat trick, including the first two markers of the game that came only 17 seconds apart. Moorhead went into the first intermission with a 4-0 advantage after additional tallies by Lukas Feir and Carter Johnson.

Gavin Lindberg made it 5-0 early in the second period before Triggs clinched his hat trick moments later. Triggs scored his fourth goal at 6:30 of the third period before scores from Carson Triggs and Michael Overbo brought the game to its final score.

A penalty shot presented BHS with a chance to get on the board in the final frame, but Hudson Hodges came up with the stop to preserve his 11-save shutout.

Tanner Rebischke made 41 saves on 49 shots for Bemidji before he was relieved in the third period by Carson Kelm, who notched nine saves on 10 shots.

The Lumberjacks will return home to Bemidji Community Arena for a 6 p.m. matchup on Thursday, Jan. 30, against Roseau.

Moorhead 9, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

MHD 4 2 3 -- 9

First period -- 1, MHD, Cad. Triggs (Dronen, Gess), 10:05, PP; 2, MHD, Cad. Triggs (Gess), 10:22; 3, MHD, Feir (Dronen, Gregoire), 15:19; 4, MHD, Johnson (H. Hodges), 16:11.

Second period -- 5, MHD, Lindberg (Overbo), 2:41; 6, MHD, Cad. Triggs (Gess, Johnson), 7:41.

Third period -- 7, MHD, Cad. Triggs (Johnson, Gess), 6:30; 8, MHD, Car. Triggs (Feir, Dronen), 7:47; 9, MHD, Overbo (Lindberg, Holm), 16:08.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (41-49), Kelm (9-10); MHD, H. Hodges (11-11).