GRAND FORKS — The first thing Shelby Amsley-Benzie remembers is waking up in an ambulance.

She was in severe pain, freezing cold, shivering and having difficulty communicating with the medical workers present.

"They said I wasn't speaking very well," the former University of North Dakota All-American goalie and two-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist said. "I was very quiet."

That's when Amsley-Benzie found out what had happened: While snowblowing her south Fargo driveway in a blizzard with white-out conditions a week and a half ago, she was hit by a bus that was taking children to school.

Amsley-Benzie suffered numerous injuries: eight broken ribs, a punctured and deflated lung that made it hard to speak, a lacerated liver that doctors described to her as "cracked in half," a concussion, a broken wrist, road rash and several deep cuts — one of which was 6 inches long and 3 inches deep.

She spent a week at Essentia Health in Fargo and is now home, where she will work toward a full recovery.

Doctors told Amsley-Benzie that she won't be able to work her full-time job as a process engineer at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative for three months because of her internal injuries. She also won't be able to go on the ice with the Concordia women's hockey team, where she serves as an assistant coach.

"I'm very grateful to be alive," said Amsley-Benzie, who led Warroad High to its only two state championships in 2010 and 2011 before spending five years at UND. "It was obviously a very eye-opening experience, but I'm just grateful to be alive and it has been heartwarming to have all of the support from everyone who has reached out."

Amsley-Benzie's former UND teammates have set up a GoFundMe account to help offset medical costs.

The accident

Amsley-Benzie said on the day of the accident Friday, Jan. 17, she woke up to a blizzard and news that Interstate 29 was closed. That meant she would be unable to get to Minn-Dak, which is located about an hour south in Wahpeton, N.D.

Amsley-Benzie went out to snowblow at about 8 a.m.

"It was a whiteout, so it was hard to see," Amsley-Benzie said. "I was in the eastbound lane at the end of the driveway. I got out into the road a little bit and was essentially in the eastbound lane and I got hit by a westbound bus. I don't remember getting hit. I do remember waking up in the ambulance and giving my emergency contact info."

Amsley-Benzie was in the emergency room for about six hours.

"The whole day was a big blur," Amsley-Benzie said. "I was in and out all day."

Doctors installed a chest tube to try to inflate her lung again and splinted her wrist while it awaited surgery. They stitched up her cuts. The worst one needed to be stitched in layers.

Amsley-Benzie had wrist surgery five days after the accident.

"Right after the surgery, I was in excruciating pain," Amsley-Benzie said.

Amsley-Benzie said her pain level is down to about a "five."

"They gave me some medicine to help with that," she said. "It's manageable.'

Support from former teammates

Amsley-Benzie was one of UND's best all-time players.

After redshirting her rookie season at UND, Amsley-Benzie quickly jumped onto the national scene. She led UND to the NCAA tournament during her first season, nearly upsetting Minnesota to go to the NCAA Frozen Four in 2013. The Gophers finished 41-0 that season. Their closest call was a triple overtime game against Amsley-Benzie and UND in the regional final.

Amsley-Benzie was named a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, which goes to the top player in college hockey, as both a junior and senior.

She finished her collegiate career with a 67-33-10 record, a 1.69 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and 22 shutouts.

After her college career, she has worked as a goalie coach for both Grand Forks and Fargo Davies high schools.

Amsley-Benzie said the support from the hockey community since the accident has been overwhelming.

She has had regular FaceTime sessions with UND teammates Loken, Tori Williams and Layla Marvin, whose sister, Lisa, suffered devastating injuries from a similar incident in November 2014 when she was hit by a car. Amsley-Benzie, Loken, Williams and Marvin recently ran the Chicago Marathon together.

Amsley-Benzie said that former UND teammate Margot Miller and Minnesota State-Mankato opponent Kathleen Rogan — both Grand Forks-based nurses — made visits to Fargo and were extremely helpful.

"They've been nothing but supportive," Amsley-Benzie said. "They were super in making sure I was comfortable."

Amsley-Benzie said others have sent care packages and flowers, while her Warroad High School coach, David Marvin, has frequently talked with her mother and relayed advice from Lisa's experience.

"The support and outreach from both Grand Forks and Fargo-Moorhead — and other hockey communities as well — has been amazing. Very heartwarming," Amsley-Benzie said. "I just want everyone to know I've tried my best to get back to everyone. It means a lot, especially when you're laying in a hospital bed, to have all of those kind words and people reaching out to help you get through it."