BEMIDJI -- For the first time this season, a national ranking accompanies the Bemidji State men’s hockey team’s name.

The Beavers landed at 19th in the USCHO.com top 20 Division I men’s poll on Monday following their weekend split against No. 3 Minnesota State on the road.

Among other Western Collegiate Hockey Association schools, the Mavericks remain at No. 3 in the poll while garnering two first-place votes. Northern Michigan stayed put at No. 15, while Bowling Green and Michigan Tech are receiving votes.

Cornell topped the poll for the third straight week by securing 40 of 50 first-place votes. North Dakota is second, owning eight first-place votes.

No. 19 BSU (14-8-4, 14-4-2-1 WCHA) will next host Bowling Green this weekend at the Sanford Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and for 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.