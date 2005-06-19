MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team couldn’t swing an active third period in its favor Saturday afternoon, falling 3-1 at Moorhead.

All four of the game’s goals came in the final stanza, including Lexi Leitner’s power-play equalizer to hoist the Lumberjacks (10-12) into a 1-1 tie. However, the Spuds (7-13-1) had the final say with the last two goals of the period.

Olivia Dronen scored first for Moorhead at the 2:09 mark, but Leitner erased the 1-0 deficit 32 seconds later off feeds from Ariyah Thomas and Eva Latuiri. The deadlock stood for four minutes, but Bria Holm netted a goal at the 6:50 mark, and Hailey Hedlund produced the dagger with just 2:12 remaining.

Nettie Kimble made 33 saves on 36 shots for BHS, while Haleigh Storbakken was 14-for-15 in net for the Spuds.

The Jacks finished 1-for-3 on the power play and held Moorhead in check on its only advantage.

Bemidji will next head into Cloquet for an all-Lumberjack showdown, facing Cloquet-Carlson-Esko at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 0 1 -- 1

MHD 0 0 3 -- 3

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 1, MHD, Dronen (Hedlund), 2:09; 2, BHS, Leitner (Thomas, Latuiri), 2:41, PP; 3, MHD, Holm (Kistner), 6:50; 4, Hedlund (Dronen), 14:48.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (33-36); MHD, Storbakken (14-15).