BEMIDJI -- Only 25 seconds separated the Bemidji State women’s hockey team from another trip to overtime Saturday afternoon.

Clair DeGeorge made sure that didn’t happen.

The junior forward broke a 1-1 tie when she buried a dagger of a goal with 25.3 seconds remaining in the third period en route to a 3-1 victory over Minnesota State at the Sanford Center.

The tic-tac-toe goal came after the Beavers called timeout with 38 seconds to go and an offensive-zone faceoff still to come.

“I was told, ‘Go out there and win the faceoff,’” DeGeorge said, “and I did the best I could with that.”

Haley Mack played the puck to Reece Hunt below the goal line, who then crisply fed DeGeorge in the slot for a one-timer she tucked inside the far post.

“I don’t know how (Hunt) saw me or heard me,” DeGeorge said. “It’s a good feeling scoring with that many seconds left. … Being able to have the will and intensity to come out and do that against teams. It’s not easy, and it’s good that we proved to ourselves that we can do that.”

“They’ve been creating chances just about every shift, so it was really just (about) giving them a chance to get a rest,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “It looked like that play was drawn up the way they moved around. That was just that group making a play. We encourage Clair to shoot all the time, so to see her one-time that and go in was really, really gratifying.”

DeGeorge added an empty-netter to bring the game to its final score.

Netminder Abigail Levy was nearly unbeatable all afternoon and kept the Mavericks (8-14-5, 3-12-3-3 WCHA) in the game with numerous clutch saves.

After the first period finished 11-11 in shots on goal, the Beavers (14-12-2, 8-9-1-0 WCHA) outshot MSU 35-11 the rest of the way.

“You can go ahead and get frustrated,” DeGeorge said. “I mean, we were getting shots, and obviously their goalie had an amazing game and was keeping them in it for a while. We were able to keep ourselves up and I think it was good on the bench us supporting each other.”

Minnesota State struck six minutes into the game after Claire Butorac redirected an Anna Wilgren blast from the blue line that found the back of the net.

In the second period, a would-be 2-0 deficit turned into a tie game in the blink of an eye.

Late in the frame, the Mavericks celebrated as though they’d scored, but an official immediately waved off the goal after the puck appeared to be kicked in. The call on the ice stood after a review.

By that time, a penalty-packed first period that featured five power plays had given way to a mostly quiet second period. That changed when Mariah Gardner was whistled for boarding with 41 seconds to play.

As the clock ticked down, Jacqueline Kaasa settled into the right circle and snaked a shot through traffic that evaded Levy farside for the equalizer with only four ticks remaining.

The Beavers kept plugging away in the ensuing period before DeGeorge’s winner.

“The bench was all into it. That’s a credit to them,” Scanlan said. “They said, ‘We’re going to get this. This is our game.’ Each shift you could just tell.”

Lauren Bench finished with 21 saves to improve to 11-10-1 on the season. Levy totaled 43 saves in the loss.

BSU finished 1-for-3 on the power play while holding MSU 0-for-3.

A timing error occurred early in the third period.

The clock stopped with 17:15 remaining after a whistle and stayed there for approximately 2 minutes, 14 seconds of game time, even as play continued uninterrupted. It eventually resumed running and then stopped at the next whistle with the clock reading 16:32. Officials reset the clock to 16:17 during the stoppage before the game resumed.

Bemidji State ended the weekend one point behind Minnesota Duluth for fourth place in the WCHA standings.

“We knew there were three points on the line, three points that we needed to get if we want to have any chance of getting home ice for playoffs,” DeGeorge said.

The Beavers will hit the road next weekend Jan. 31-Feb. 1 for a series at No. 5 Ohio State.

Bemidji State 3, Minnesota State 1

MSU 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 0 1 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, MSU, Butorac (Wilgren), 6:00.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Kaasa (Langei, Radke), 19:56, PP.

Third period -- 3, BSU, DeGeorge (Hunt, Mack), 19:35; 4, BSU, DeGeorge (unassisted), 19:46, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (21-22); MSU, Levy (43-45).