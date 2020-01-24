CLOQUET -- Cloquet-Esko-Carlson erased any momentum the Bemidji High School boys hockey team could muster on Friday night, needing a combined 80 seconds to respond to the two BHS goals in an ultimate 7-2 home win in Cloquet.

Connor Savard lit the lamp in the second period for Bemidji (3-15-1), as did Wylee Gladen in the third period, but C-E-C (11-7-1) scored early and often throughout the night to pick up the victory.

Savard’s score came at the 13:17 mark of the second off a Tate Hammitt feed, but BHS was already in a 3-0 hole after surrendering two goals in the first and the opening goal of the second.

Gladen scored late in the third, with Gage Mostad and Dylan Perreault picking up helpers, but Cloquet-Esko-Carlson had the final say with a goal 42 seconds later to finalize the 7-2 decision.

Christian Galatz and Aaron Moore both finished with two goals and an assist for C-E-C, sharing game-high honors of three points apiece.

On the night, Cloquet-Esko-Carlson doubled up Bemidji in shots on goal by a 54-27 margin.

BHS finished 0-for-4 on the power play, while C-E-C went 1-for-4.

Bemidji will next swing into Moorhead for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 7, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 1 1 -- 2

CEC 2 2 3 -- 7

First period -- 1, CEC, Galatz (unassisted), 5:09; 2, CEC, Dushkin (Anderson), 12:33.

Second period -- 3, CEC, Galatz (Moore), 6:38, SH; 4, BHS, Savard (Hammitt), 13:17; 5, CEC, Dushkin (unassisted), 13:49.

Third period -- 6, CEC, Moore (Finnila), 1:24; 7, CEC, Moore (Galatz), 4:41, PP; 8, BHS, Gladen (Mostad, Perreault), 14:25; 9, CEC, Silter (Crane, Durand), 15:13.