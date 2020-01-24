MANKATO -- Owen Sillinger handed the Bemidji State men’s hockey team an early 1-0 lead Friday night before No. 3 Minnesota State buried three consecutive goals to stick the visitors with a 3-2 loss at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.

The defeat snapped a six-game unbeaten run by the Beavers (13-8-4, 13-4-2-1 WCHA), who suffered their first loss since falling 2-0 to the Mavericks (23-3-1, 17-2-0-0 WCHA) on Dec. 29.

MSU tightened its grip on first place in the WCHA with the win. Second-place BSU now sits nine points behind Minnesota State in the race for the MacNaughton Cup.

Bemidji State was awarded an early power play. Less than five minutes into the game and 13 seconds into the man advantage, Sillinger found the back with the help of assists from Nick Cardelli and Tommy Muck.

The Beavers edged the Mavericks 5-3 in shots on goal through the opening frame with the game playing into visitors’ hands.

The one-goal lead held firm until nearly the halfway point in the second period, when Andrew Carroll leveled the score at the 9:57 mark. Nathan Smith gave MSU its first lead with 3:05 to play in the frame when he struck with the go-ahead goal.

Alex Gerads tallied the eventual game-winning goal at 5:10 of the third period when he extended the lead to 3-1.

BSU pulled back to within a goal one minute later as Brad Johnson fired a one-timer after assists from Hampus Sjodahl and Sam Solensky. The assist was the first in Solensky’s collegiate career.

Bemidji State pulled goalie Zach Driscoll for the extra attacker in the closing minutes, but Minnesota State hung on for its NCAA-leading 23rd win of the season.

Driscoll finished with 16 saves on 19 shots, while Dryden McKay stopped 18 of 20 for the Mavericks.

BSU converted on its lone power-play chance while holding MSU 0-for-1 on the advantage.

The Beavers will go for a weekend split Saturday when the teams meet at 6:07 p.m. for the series finale.

No. 3 Minnesota State 3, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

MSU 0 2 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU, Sillinger (Cardelli, Muck), 4:49, PP.

Second period -- 2, MSU, Carroll (Sandelin), 9:57; 3, MSU, Smith (Sowder, Tuomie), 16:55.

Third period -- 4, MSU, Gerads (Mackey), 5:10; 5, BSU, B. Johnson (Sjodahl, Solensky), 6:26.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (16-19); MSU, McKay (18-20).