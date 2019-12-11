BEMIDJI -- The penalty box was a lonely place to be at the Sanford Center on Friday night. That was the case until the final four minutes of regulation.

The Bemidji State women’s hockey team had clung to a 1-0 lead since the first two minutes of the game, but watched it slip away within the last two minutes of regulation as Minnesota State scored a late equalizer on the power play in an eventual 1-1 tie.

After a scoreless overtime period, the Mavericks (8-13-5, 3-11-3-3 WCHA) scored at the 1:08 mark of 3-on-3 overtime to earn the extra WCHA point.

“It’s tough to be that close to the finish line and come up with just the one point,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “We’ve just got to put it behind us, and then tomorrow’s another opportunity.”

The Beavers (13-12-2, 7-9-1-0 WCHA) were 1 minute, 46 seconds away from a win when Emily Antony leveled the score at 1-all with her power-play goal. Her shot appeared to take a deflection before crossing the goal line with only 10 seconds left in the BSU penalty.

“I thought we played well,” said goalie Lauren Bench, who totaled 26 saves. “We just took a penalty at the end of the game there that kind of killed us and they got a lucky bounce (that) hit one of our players. What are you going to do? That’s hockey.”

BSU got a power play of its own with 57 seconds remaining in regulation with a chance to undo MSU’s goal. The penalty elapsed without a score, as did the third period with the game heading to overtime.

Neither team could break the tie after the standard 5-on-5 extra frame. Barely a minute into the 3-on-3 overtime, Kelsey King poked a loose puck past a sprawling Bench, clinching the extra standings point for Minnesota State.

“I think that in overtime we did a good job,” Bench said. “We had good chances on our power play. At the end of the day, I didn’t make a save that I needed to make. I didn’t have my team’s back, but tomorrow’s going to be a different day.”

Friday marked the first time a Bemidji State game was decided in 3-on-3 overtime since the WCHA women’s league adopted the format prior to this season.

“We’ve been practicing it quite a bit, ever since the break for sure,” Scanlan said, “just because we knew that the number of league games we were playing. It was bound to get to (3-on-3 overtime) at some point.

“I thought we started off really well. We made a good change, kept possession of the puck. As it often happens, it’s a bounce. Lydia (Passolt) gets her stick on a puck and Lauren actually tried to reach out to smother it, but King was able to poke it right before she got her glove on it.”

BSU’s initial 1-0 lead lasted for 56 minutes of game time.

Paige Beebe buried the game’s opening goal only 1 minute, 44 seconds into the contest. The junior fired a shot shortside from down low that evaded Abigail Levy.

Neither team saw a power-play opportunity in the first period, though BSU controlled the pace of play for much of the frame.

The Mavericks upped the pressure in the final two periods, but the score didn’t budge until the late power play thanks to quality performances in the crease by each goaltender.

“I think it adds a little extra pressure,” Bench said of playing so long with a one-goal lead. “But at the same time I think, playing on a team like Bemidji, we’ve struggled in the past with scoring goals. We’ve definitely done a lot better this year putting pucks in nets. I think, though, just from past years, it’s kind of something I’ve been a little more used to. That pressure, I think it adds a little bit of excitement, honestly, and it gets me excited that I can be such a big part of the game and help my teammates out like that. Hopefully tomorrow we can put a little more pucks in the net.”

Bemidji State will return to the ice at 3:07 p.m. Saturday for the series finale at the Sanford Center.

Minnesota State 1, Bemidji State 1 (MSU wins 3-on-3 OT)

MSU 0 0 1 0 -- 1

BSU 1 0 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, Beebe (Featherstone, Langei), 1:44.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, MSU, Antony (Wilgren, King), 18:14, PP.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (26-27); MSU, Levy (30-31).