Jack Jablonski's dream of joining an NHL organization was realized Friday, when the Los Angeles Kings had him sign a contract this week, eight-plus years after he was paralyzed in a high school hockey game in Minnesota.

The recent Southern California graduate will use his communications degree as a content coordinator, while also being involved in podcasting, radio and television.

"I had always dreamed of signing an NHL contract," Jablonski wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, that dream was taken away 8 yrs ago. Today, I'm proud to share that I've started a full time job with the @LAKings as a Content Coordinator & working in podcasting, radio and TV! Thank u to all who have helped me.

Jablonski was playing in a game on Dec. 20, 2011 for Benilde-St. Margaret's of St. Louis Park, Minn., when he was hit from behind and sent head-first into the boards. The subsequent spinal-cord injury left him paralyzed.

His Twitter bio states that he is a paralyzed hockey player who "won't be forever," and that he is striving to prove doctors wrong.