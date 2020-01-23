WARROAD -- Meray Eichstadt netted a hat trick Thursday night for the Bemidji High School girls hockey team, but the Lumberjacks couldn’t stop Warroad in a 10-4 road loss.

Elizabeth Oster needed only 30 seconds to spot the Jacks (10-11) a 1-0 lead. The Warriors (18-3-2), however, responded with five goals by the end of the period to assume a 5-1 lead.

Warroad went on to edge BHS by one goal in each of the final two frames to finalize the score.

Eichstadt buried the final three goals for Bemidji, including two in the second period and one in the third, to clinch the hat trick. Austyn Tobey assisted on two of those scores to finish with a team-high two helpers.

Nettie Kimble turned aside 50 of 60 shots for the Jacks, while CJ Lanctot made seven saves on 11 shots for the Warriors.

Hannah Corneliusen (3g-1a) and Talya Hendrickson (3g) each notched hat tricks for Warroad, while Geno Hendrickson tallied three points (2g-1a).

The Lumberjacks will continue their season-ending road trip by traveling to Moorhead for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Warroad 10, Bemidji 4

BHS 1 2 1 -- 4

WAR 5 3 2 -- 10

First period -- 1, BHS, Oster (unassisted), 0:30; 2, WAR, Corneliusen (Hardwick, Johnston), 1:00; 3, WAR, T. Hendrickson (Meeker), 2:55; 4, WAR, Teske (Smith), 4:30; 5, WAR, LaVergne (Johnson), 6:39; 6, WAR, G. Hendrickson (Phaneuf), 9:00.

Second period -- 7, WAR, T. Hendrickson (Corneliusen), 0:28; 8, BHS, Eichstadt (Tobey), 2:58; 9, WAR, Corneliusen (Meeker), 4:52; 10, BHS, Eichstadt (Hasbargen, Tobey), 6:34; 11, WAR, T. Hendrickson (G. Hendrickson, Johnson), 9:00.

Third period -- 12, BHS, Eichstadt (unassisted), 2:58; 13, WAR, G. Hendrickson (Neist), 6:57; 14, WAR, Corneliusen (Hardwick), 10:55.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (50-60); WAR, Lanctot (7-11).