BEMIDJI -- With eight games to go in the regular season, every point matters for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team. That’s only been magnified since last weekend’s road sweep at the hands of No. 10 Minnesota Duluth.

The Beavers were within striking distance of the Bulldogs before a pair of third-period goals sealed a 4-0 win Friday. BSU struck first a day later, only for UMD to three unanswered en route to a 4-2 victory.

The sweep moved Minnesota Duluth into a tie with Bemidji State for fourth place in the WCHA, the final home-ice playoff spot.

“As our coach kept telling us after the game, that game was a lot closer than a 4-0 game,” said senior forward Jacqueline Kaasa. “We just needed to come out with that same mindset and that same grit on Saturday. It was kind of the same thing that happened again. We scored right away on the power play, but our game started to fall apart a little bit and they kind of took it to us there.”

“We could’ve come out on top in both of them,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “It was that close. … It just had the intensity of a playoff matchup. Both teams had a lot to play for.”

The northern Minnesota rivals have met in the first round of the playoffs in three of the last four seasons and are on track to do so yet again, though BSU would like to avoid making another trip to Duluth this season. The Bulldogs have two games in hand on the Beavers, though both are against top-ranked Wisconsin.

“We play the same schedule (as) they do in terms of who we play,” Scanlan said. “They just have two games in hand and they happen to be with Wisconsin. But all we can do is focus on ourselves. Like I told the group yesterday, we’ve got to watch our own bobber, and just go out there and give ourselves the best opportunity to get points.”

This weekend, Minnesota State rolls into Bemidji for the first time since defeating the Beavers on Hockey Day Minnesota a year ago.

Bemidji State (13-12-1, 7-9-0-0 WCHA) got the best of the sixth-place Mavericks (8-13-4, 3-11-2-2 WCHA) in their first meeting this season, a sweep in Mankato back in November. Those victories kickstarted what would become a program-record nine-game win streak. Another such run would do wonders for the Beavers come playoff time.

“We just went down there basically with a chip on our shoulder,” Scanlan said. “Starting with that series, we went on a run where that was our challenge. We had to go out and prove it every weekend, no matter who we played.”

High school teammates reunited

Kaasa had a hand in both Bemidji State goals Saturday by scoring one and assisting the other, finishing the weekend with a team-leading two points.

The performance was Kaasa’s best since returning from a four-game injury absence in October. The senior forward has been playing on a line alongside Paige Beebe and former Hill-Murray teammate Lindsay Featherstone.

“When I came back, you kind of have to find your way again,” Kaasa said. “Out at Union we started pulling it together. And since 2020 has started, we’ve really built on our chemistry together. We just remember that we always have to work hard. It’s hard to have success with just the skill that you have. You have to work hard, too. That really showed against Wisconsin when we played, too. And just this last weekend I felt like we played very solid with one another.”