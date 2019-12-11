ST. PAUL — As much as Eric Staal feels honored to be representing the Wild at the NHL All-Star Weekend over the next few days in St. Louis, he is most excited about sharing the experience with his three sons.

This won’t be a new experience for Parker (who is 10), Levi (8) or Finley (5), Staal’s boys who are only a couple of years removed from taking in a similar experience at the 2018 All-Star Weekend.

Only this time, the Staal boys will be wily veterans while pacing the locker room in search of signatures from Dad’s peers.

“They were pretty shy last time,” Staal said with a smile. “They actually didn’t even know that getting autographs was a cool thing to do. Now I’m sure they will get into it a little bit more and might be a little more starstruck as far as asking for autographs goes. It’ll be fun to see them interact with a lot of the guys.”

For Staal, those little moments over the next couple of days will be more meaningful than Saturday night’s All-Star Game itself.

“For me to get invited to this event and have them come alongside is pretty special,” Staal said. “It makes it that much more fun.”

That said, Staal would be lying if he said he didn’t feel somewhat vindicated being selected to represent the Wild once again.

After pretty much everyone wrote the 35-year-old center off during his massive slump to start this season, Staal now leads the Wild with 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists), proving to be an ageless wonder for the umpteenth time in his illustrious, 15-year NHL career.

He hit the 1,000-point milestone last month, and was honored for that accomplishment with a brief pregame ceremony at the Xcel Energy Center alongside his family before Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

“That was pretty cool,” Staal said. “That was fun to have with my wife and my kids there.”

That moment served as a fitting precursor to All-Star Weekend, giving the Staal family a taste of what’s sure to be a special couple of days to follow.

“It’s going to be fun to enjoy it with my family,” Staal said. “They are excited, and this kind of got the ball rolling.”

As crazy as this weekend will be, Staal vowed to take a step back at some point, allowing himself to soak up his surroundings, if only for a moment.

“It makes me realize how fast time has gone by,” he said. “I’ve been there a couple of times without kids, before marriage and now a couple of times with kids. It was fun back then. It just adds to the experience having my kids there to share those moments with.”

He vividly remembers how much his sons enjoyed All-Star Weekend in 2018, and now with everyone a couple of years older, he’s sure they will appreciate it that much more.

“They had it all figured out by the end of it last time,” Staal said. “They just liked being right there near the action on the bench and seeing some of the guys they watch on TV and giving them a fist bump. All that little stuff that kids enjoy. I know they are looking forward to doing that again.”

As for who the Staal boys are most excited to see, Dad has no problem admitting he’s pretty low on the list.

“They like a lot of the regulars, like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov,” Staal said. “Those type of players. They like the goals. Like most kids.”