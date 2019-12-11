GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — Several hockey fans outside Minnesota are joining residents of the State of Hockey with tributes to a 9-year-old Boy River boy who died Sunday, Jan. 19, in a farm implement accident near this northern Minnesota town.

Hockey sticks are being left outside to honor Marshall Bader, a third grader at Murphy Elementary School in Grand Rapids. Nicknamed “Turbo,” Marshall had inspirations to play in the state hockey tournament, according to his obituary on the Carroll Funeral Home website.

“Marshall loved the sport of hockey and anyone who knew him, saw that he was made for the ice,” read his obituary.

Marshall also loved the outdoors and helping out on the family farm.

"To know Marshall, was to love him. Although his time on this earth was too short, his impact was great," his obituary said.

Photos posted to the Grand Rapids youth hockey Facebook page showed sticks left outside doorsteps and other locations. Those photos and messages honoring Marshall came from Montreal to Southern California and points in between. The hashtag #sticksoutformarshall has generated dozens of posts on Twitter.

The Minnesota Wild also left sticks outside their locker room.

The Grand Rapids High School team is asking fans to come wearing jerseys to the Grand Rapids Squirt A game Friday night to support Marshall’s team.

The community is also ordering “Later Bader” shirts and car decals in memory of Marshall, according to a Facebook post on the hockey association’s page.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for donations.

Services for Marshall will be held at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Deer River. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, with a memorial service followed by a luncheon to be held at 4 p.m.