MANKATO, Minn. — Mike Hastings didn’t have an answer about the health of his top two centers at his weekly press conference.

But the confidence the Minnesota State University-Mankato men's head coach has in his hockey team won’t waver if the Mavericks have to play a key WCHA series this weekend without Marc Michaelis and Jake Jaremko.

MSU passed one big test last weekend without Michaelis and Jaremko, rallying from two goals down in the third period to win 3-2 at rival Bowling Green last Saturday.

“Our group’s been pretty resilient,” Hastings said after the victory. “We fought a lot of adversity and were rewarded for it.”

Two more big tests await the No. 3-ranked Mavericks on Friday and Saturday, when Bemidji State comes to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato for a matchup of the top two teams in the WCHA.

“They’re pretty much the same as they always are,” MSU senior forward Parker Tuomie said of Bemidji State, “a well-coached team that has offensive threats with Charlie Combs, (Adam) Brady, Aaron Miller. They have some weapons up front and their defensive corps is young, fast and they can defend.”

MSU (16-2-0-0 WCHA, 22-3-1 overall) sits atop the conference standings, but Bemidji State (13-3-2-1, 13-7-4) is just six points back and is playing its best hockey of the season. The Beavers are 5-0-1 in their past six games and could pull into a tie for first place in the WCHA with MSU with a sweep of this weekend’s series.

Make no mistake, though: As much as MSU has proved to be one of the deepest teams in the country, the Mavericks would love to have Michaelis — the WCHA’s current scoring leader with 16 goals and 33 points this season — and Jaremko (12 points in 16 games) in the lineup this weekend.

Hastings said at his press conference on Wednesday that their availability for this weekend may not be known until after Thursday’s practice or close to game time Friday.

Michaelis, a 5-feet-10, 180-pound senior, left last Friday’s 6-3 win at Bowling Green with 22 seconds to play in the second period after a teammate was pushed into his left leg by a Bowling Green defender. The active NCAA career points leader (151) had to be helped off the ice, unable to put any weight on his injured leg.

Jaremko, a junior with 70 career points, didn’t make the trip to Bowling Green, remaining in Mankato due to an upper body injury. It’s a second setback this season for the former Elk River, Minn., standout, who missed eight games over a six-week stretch in October and November due to mononucleosis.

A number of veterans stepped up to fill those voids, including seniors Nick Rivera and Josh French.

“Those two are high-end character, high-end commitment to the ‘we’ game,” Hastings said. “Whether it’s scoring goals, blocking shots or defending, they’ve helped progress our program culture-wise in the community, but most importantly inside that locker room.

“You don’t know what you have ‘til it’s gone. I don’t look forward to that day, when those two guys are no longer here.”

No place like home

The Mavericks have held on to first place in the WCHA standings and the No. 3 ranking nationally despite a character-building stretch of the schedule that sent them on the road for eight of their past 10 games.

MSU went 8-2-0 in those 10 games and has won seven consecutive games since a 7-2 loss to St. Cloud State in the opening game of the Mariucci Classic on Dec. 28 in Minneapolis.

The road-weary Mavericks couldn’t be happier to be home after bus trips to Ferris State (Big Rapids, Mich.) and Bowling Green (Ohio) over the past two weeks.

“It’s great being home,” Tuomie said. “I think all the guys have been upbeat, excited this week, just knowing we don’t have to pack our bags and go on a long road trip again this weekend.

“We’ve been playing great at home, ever since last season and taking it into this season. The crowd has been great every single game so we’re really looking forward for that energy and just being back on our home ice.”

MSU’s opponent won’t allow it much time to relax, though. Bemidji State hasn’t lost in 2020, going 5-0-1 since suffering a 2-0 loss against the Mavericks at the Mariucci Classic on Dec. 29.

Bemidji State started junior Henry Johnson in goal that night. The Minneapolis native played well, making 22 saves, but the BSU net has belonged primarily to Apple Valley, Minn., native Zach Driscoll this season. The junior has a 12-5-3 record with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. He has allowed a total of seven goals in his past five starts and has been a big reason why the Beavers have the third-best penalty kill in the country (91.1 percent).

“Our margin for error is razor thin,” Hastings said. “They’re not going to give us a lot of power-play opportunities and when they go to the box, they’re going to do a good job of killing it.

“They’re playing as well as anybody we’ve seen of late and they’re coming in here with a bit of an attitude. It should be a great challenge for us and we’ll continue to learn more about our club.”

Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore said he likes the way his team is playing right now, but they’ll be playing against the best this weekend.

“We’re playing the best team in the league, we’re playing maybe the best team in the country,” Serratore said after Bemidji State’s 1-1 tie against Michigan Tech last Saturday. “I personally think they are the best team in the country. They’re a heck of a team and … they’re tough, tough to beat, especially in that building.

“What a great challenge for us. We’re excited to go there, excited to play them. It’s going to be another dog fight and we have to be at the top of our game.