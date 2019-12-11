MINNEAPOLIS — It sounds vaguely like one of those minor league baseball promotions where they guarantee the team will hit a home run or you get 10% off your next ticket. But if you are looking for the college hockey version of a sure thing, you are completely justified in expecting a pulled goalie, overtime and even a 3-on-3 sudden death session this weekend at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

There is no Big Ten rule stating that the Minnesota Gophers and Ohio State Buckeyes have to play nail-biting, one-goal games that go to overtime more often than not. That is just the reality. In the six previous games he has coached versus the Buckeyes during his time running the U of M program, Gophers coach Bob Motzko is 2-1-3. All six games have been decided by a goal, or tied. Four of the six have gone to overtime.

So if you’re headed to the rink this weekend, factor in an extra 20 minutes of hockey on the back end, just to be safe. And don’t expect many surprises.

“We kind of just know how they play. They bring the same game every time you play them, that structured 200-foot game and if we make a mistake they get one on us,” Gophers forward Brannon McManus said this week. “It’s going to be a one-goal game, like every time we play them. We know that.”

That’s not to say the Buckeyes’ predictability makes them uninteresting. They come to Minneapolis leading the Big Ten and with their sights squarely set on a second consecutive conference title. They boast one of the league’s top forwards in senior Tanner Laczynski, who has already been honored by the Big Ten twice since the calendar flipped to 2020. And, when healthy, they have the conference’s most renowned goalie in junior Tommy Nappier. Although he is the Buckeyes’ most significant question mark as they travel to Minnesota.

Nappier has missed Ohio State’s last three games while recovering from a leg injury. In his place, freshman Ryan Snowden has gone 1-1-1. Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik said Nappier’s status for the weekend is still up in the air, but admitted that the big kid from St. Louis by way of Omaha in the USHL has been vital to the team’s success.

“He’s proven that he’s one of the best goaltenders out there, and he’s done that from day one,” Rohlik said of Nappier. “Great goaltending can make you look pretty good.”

It will be the Gophers’ first series of the season against a team they have already faced, and the Gophers coaches will study video of the Buckeyes recent games to look for new wrinkles. They do not expect to find many.

“This is Ohio State. They don’t change. They’re as locked in as they come,” Motzko said. “We pretty much know what’s going to happen this weekend.”

In other words, see you in overtime.

Friday’s game is a 7 p.m. start and will be televised by FSN Plus (with TSN picking up the feed for Canadian viewers). Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on BTN.