MINNEAPOLIS — Just 18 months after serving as Wisconsin’s captain in the Badgers’ run to the 1990 NCAA title at Joe Louis Arena, Steve Rohlik found himself feeling out of place, albeit in a familiar spot.

The current Ohio State Buckeyes coach lined up for the national anthem inside that same rink in downtown Detroit, prepping to play what would be his fourth and final preseason game as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He stood between defending Stanley Cup champions Joe Mullen and Bryan Trottier, who would be his linemates for the night against the Detroit Red Wings, and Rohlik had a sinking feeling that he didn’t belong there.

“It was a dream just to put the jersey on, but I knew I was in trouble when my name on the back was held on with Velcro,” Rohlik recalled this week. “I knew it probably wouldn’t be a long stint.”

Flash forward three decades from Rohlik’s greatest on-ice glory, when he hoisted that national championship trophy, and his stint as a college hockey head coach is looking like it will last as long as the 51-year-old native of St. Paul’s east side wants to keep drawing up power play schemes and line charts.

Boom times for the Buckeyes

Now in his seventh season running the program in Columbus, Rohlik has produced three consecutive 20-win seasons, has won the Big Ten’s coach of the year award twice in a row, led the Buckeyes to the 2018 NCAA Frozen Four — just the second such trip in the history of the program, and the first in 20 years. Last season the Buckeyes won the Big Ten regular season title, which was a first in Columbus since 1972.

They come to Minneapolis this weekend once again atop the Big Ten standings, and with statistically the best chance of anyone to repeat as champions, with 10 games left in the regular season. For those who have known Rohlik across those three-plus decades, the success is not a surprise.

“He’s a really good judge of talent, character, and the line split between those two. You can always spot talent, but we often see that talent doesn’t always get you what you want,” said Rob Andringa, who was a teammate of Rohlik’s at Wisconsin and is an occasional contributor to Badgers hockey broadcasts. “What he’s been able to do is find guys that he can develop. His ability to judge the type of player that he needs to win is as good as anybody in college hockey right now.”

A start in the State of Hockey

Those are skills learned on the neighborhood rinks in St. Paul, and as a state champion bantam with the Johnson Area program in 1983. Two years later, as a junior at Hill-Murray, Rohlik and the Pioneers fell just short in the high school state title game. They were runners-up again his senior year, but he finally got a second title with the Badgers, after teammates there voted him captain as a junior and senior.

“There was an authenticity with ‘Rawls’ that I think a lot of us were surrounded by. He was more of a blue collar guy. He came into Madison and wasn’t highly recruited as a goal scorer or a high point-getter. He was one of those pieces you needed if you wanted to win,” Andringa recalled. “And the deciding factor is that everyone got along with him. There was something that made us feel he could be the voice of reason among all of us knuckleheads, because we had a lot of vocal guys already.”

After that brief stint on the ice in pro hockey, Rohlik took his place behind the Hill-Murray bench less than a decade removed from playing for the Pioneers. He led them to the state title game in his first season and coached his alma mater for five seasons (with a 107-20-1 record), then served as an assistant coach at Nebraska-Omaha and Minnesota Duluth for the next dozen years. In 2010 he came to Columbus and was an assistant coach for his former college teammate Mark Osiecki for three seasons. When Osiecki was dismissed as the Buckeyes’ coach in 2013, Rohlik took over the head coaching reins and has made hockey relevant on a campus where football has ruled the roost for generations among the 46,000 undergrads in Columbus.

In the past Rohlik has admitted that while some see Buckeyes football casting a shadow over every other sport at Ohio State, he uses it as a recruiting advantage, noting that there are very few kids in North America who do not recognize the scarlet and gray block ‘O’ from seeing it on Saturday afternoon TV in the fall.

Borrowing from the best

Having played for Hall of Fame coach Jeff Sauer (another St. Paul product) at Wisconsin, then coaching alongside current head coaches like Scott Sandelin and Brett Larson, Rohlik said he’s not shy about pilfering the best practices of others.

“I don’t know if you can ever really coach exactly like somebody else,” he said. “My whole thing is if I’m not trying to steal some things with the coaches I’ve had, with the coaches I coach against or my colleagues, then I’m not doing my job.”

Few would or could argue that Rohlik is not doing his job, and doing it well. As proof, you can find his nameplate permanently affixed outside the Ohio State hockey head coach’s office door. No Velcro needed.