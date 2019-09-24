PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Less than a week after Hockey Day Minnesota, The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers discuss several things in college and high school hockey in this week's video podcast.

St. Cloud State snapped a three-game losing streak with a home series sweep against Minnesota Duluth, holding the Bulldogs to one goal. A look back and a look ahead o the Huskies' series this weekend at Western Michigan.

The Golden Gophers had the weekend off ... sort of. Minnesota lost 2-1 in an exhibition game the US Under-18 National Development Program team. A look ahead to this weekend's home series for Minnesota against Ohio State.

The two reporters also share some of their favorite moments from last weekend's Hockey Day Minnesota festivities and talk about some of their favorite interviews leading up to the event.