ST. PAUL — Matt Dumba agreed to chat with a couple of reporters after Wednesday’s morning skate under a very clear stipulation: That he wasn’t made into a hero for his good deed the other night.

It was already too late for that type of request, though, especially in a world in which news spread like a blazing fire on social media.

Thanks to a recent Facebook post from Nicholas Swanson, which has already been shared more than 2,200 times, lots of people know how Dumba went out of his way to help a family in need.

The story goes a little something like this.

Shortly after the Wild’s 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday night, Dumba, a 25-year-old Wild defenseman from Canada, was driving home from the Xcel Energy Center when he encountered a car stalled in the middle of the road.

Dumba rolled down his window to see what was wrong, offering to help in any way he could.

“There was a lady outside the car and she was asking for help as the cars kept going past and no one really stopped,” Dumba said. “They needed gas, so I just offered to take her husband to the gas station.”

The family had no idea who Dumba was, nor did he want them to. As he explained a couple of days later, “It wasn’t really about that.”

There’s a good chance nobody would have ever found out had it not been for Nicholas Swanson. He also stopped to help and immediately recognized Dumba when he approached the car.

“It was 4 degrees outside and this gentleman had his wife and his kid in the vehicle,” Swanson wrote on Facebook. “We helped jump-start his vehicle and the smile and amount of joy was priceless as he hugged and thanked us.

“After grinding 20+ minutes on the ice and with all of the preparation and hard work it takes to play in the NHL, it would’ve been easy for Mr. Dumba to drive by just like the other people did. Instead, he went out of his way to help these individuals that he didn’t know so they could be warm and make it to where they needed to go.”

At the end of his post, Swanson added that he felt the need to share what happened on social media, even though he knew Dumba didn’t want any credit for the good deed.

Asked more about the situation, Dumba cut the conversation short, not wanting to bring any more attention to something he did out of the kindness of his heart.

“It’s just something that I would do if I saw it again. It’s just kind of how I was brought up,” he said. “I don’t think it’s too big of a deal.”

Koivu returns

After missing a couple of games because of illness, captain Mikko Koivu was set to return to the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

He shook off any questions about his illness after morning skate, making it very clear that he was back to 100%.

Asked about Koivu’s placement in the lineup — specifically, why he was on the fourth line — coach Bruce Boudreau emphasized that he still plans to lean on him in important situations.

“If he was healthy, he would have been on the ice in the last minute (against the Panthers),” Boudreau said. “I think that says what we think of him.”

Donato scratched

After a couple of solid efforts, center Ryan Donato found himself in street clothes for Wednesday’s game, scratched in favor of fellow center Victor Rask.

“I don’t like sitting anybody out,” Boudreau said. “You have to look at what’s best for the team and what area we need to help the most.”

In this case, Boudreau noted that it came down to who he felt more comfortable playing against the top players on the opposing team.

“I just think right now Rask is used to that position and (Donato) is still working at it,” Boudreau said. “I’d much prefer (Donato) to be into the fourth line spot where he wouldn’t have to play against the other team’s best defensemen all the time.”