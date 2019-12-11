DETROIT LAKES -- Eva Latuiri pocketed two goals to help guide the Bemidji High School girls hockey team to a 5-0 shutout win on the road over Detroit Lakes on Tuesday night.

Latuiri was one of four Lumberjacks to finish with multi-point nights. Lexi Leitner (1g-2a) and Becca Josefson (3a) each tallied three points to lead the team while Latuiri (2g) and Gracie Fisher (1g-1a) contributed two apiece.

Nettie Kimble backed up the scoring attack by turning aside all seven shots she faced to claim the shutout victory.

The win returned Bemidji to .500 on the season with a 10-10 record and five games to go before the Section 8AA playoffs commence.

Leitner got the scoring started by giving BHS an early 1-0 at the 2:32 mark of the first period.

The lead ballooned to 3-0 within the first 67 seconds of the middle frame. Latuiri and Fisher scored just 14 seconds apart to give the visitors a three-goal cushion.

Latuiri tacked on her second of the game in the third period before Austyn Tobey finished off the Lakers (3-15) with a power-play goal. The Jacks outshot Detroit Lakes by a 41-7 margin.

The Lumberjacks will journey north to Warroad for their next contest at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Bemidji 5, Detroit Lakes 0

BHS 1 2 2 -- 5

DL 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, BHS, Leitner (Eichstadt, Josefson), 2:32.

Second period -- 2, BHS, Latuiri (Hasbargen, Leitner), 0:53; 3, BHS, Fisher (Josefson), 1:07.

Third period -- 4, BHS, Latuiri (Leitner, Thomas), 3:54; 5, BHS, Tobey (Josefson, Fisher), 8:20, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (7-7); DL, Honer (36-41).