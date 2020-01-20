BEMIDJI -- Everything was going right for the Bemidji High School boys hockey team on Tuesday.

And then, out of nowhere, it wasn’t.

Brainerd jumped all over the Lumberjacks at the end of the first period, riding that same wave for the rest of the night in a 6-3 road win at the Bemidji Community Arena.

“We were excited on the bench,” Jacks head coach Pete Stahnke said of his team’s quick lead. “We were playing fast, moving the puck, and then we had that collapse kind of like we’ve had all year.”

Bemidji scored two goals in as many minutes during the first period, which gave the Lumberjacks the momentum that carried out for the majority of the frame.

Brainerd’s Haden Kruse had the opening say midway through the first, going five-hole on a smooth one-timer at the doorstep, but Bemidji responded with two goals in the next 1:57. Cole Matetich first sent a laser to the top shelf for the equalizer, and then Dylan Perreault banged in a rebound for a 2-1 lead in a flash. Tate Hammitt assisted both goals.

The advantage nearly held into the intermission, but Christian Kadolph and Mike Laber both scored in the final 57 seconds to flip the lead and swing the mood.

“We were talking about making sure we do the right things so we don’t give up a quick goal, and we gave up two quick ones. That was tough,” Stahnke said.

That momentum change carried over into the second period, as Eric Pohlkamp produced a 5-2 lead for the Warriors (6-9-1) with two power-play goals in a 2:11 span.

“We don’t have pure goalscorers, so for our team, we can’t do that,” Stahnke said. “We’re not a good team trying to come back from two, three goals down. We’ve got to either play with a lead or a one goal deficit, or it’s going to be a long night. It’s tough to get back into it.”

Gage Mostad made it a 5-3 game at the 6:32 mark of the third period, finding the puck during a power-play scrum at the net and backhanding it to beat the sprawling goalie five-hole.

Bemidji PP goal at the 6:32 mark of the 3rd gets the Jacks within 2. 5-3 Brainerd. pic.twitter.com/gT4AgeD6gD — Bemidji Hockey (@BemidjiHockey) January 22, 2020

But Kadolph lit the lamp for the final time at the 11:04 mark of the third period, good for his sixth point (2g-4a) and the dagger that iced away the 6-3 final.

Brayden Puppe made his varsity debut in net for Bemidji, recording 11 saves on 16 shots. Carson Kelm made 12 saves on 13 shots in relief. Brainerd’s Jed Klang sent away 30 of the Lumberjacks’ 33 chances.

The penalty box was also a popular spot throughout the physical affair. Bemidji finished 1-for-6 on the man advantage, while the Warriors went 2-for-6.

“I think they had a little more jump to them,” Stahnke said of the game. “We didn’t attack the puck like they did. I think that was a big thing. We waited for it to come to us, and they attacked it. They were pretty aggressive.”

The Jacks drop to 3-14-1 on the year but will turn the page for a 7:30 p.m. showdown with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Friday, Jan. 24, in Cloquet.

“We’ve only got three wins and a tie. We have nothing to lose right now,” Stahnke said. “You’ve just got to go after it and really play hard. Lay everything on the table. Come back 10 years from now, you’ll talk about how you never quit and really worked hard to the end. And maybe we come out and upset somebody here.”

Brainerd 6, Bemidji 3

BRD 3 2 1 -- 6

BEM 2 0 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BRD, Kruse (Kadolph, Aadland), 8:26; 2, BEM, Matetich (Hammitt), 9:37; 3, BEM, Perreault (Hammitt), 10:23; 4, BRD, Kadolph (Kruse, Aadland), 16:03; 5, BRD, Laber (Kadolph, Kruse), 16:35.

Second period -- 6, BRD, Pohlkamp (Kruse, Kadolph), 2:23, PP; 7, BRD, Pohlkamp (Kadolph, Laber), 4:24, PP.

Third period -- 8, BEM, Mostad (Colley, Hammitt), 6:32, PP; 9, BRD, Kadolph (Laber), 11:04.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BEM, Puppe (11-16), Kelm (12-13); BRD, Klang (30-33).