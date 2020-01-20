DULUTH — Freshman forward Brandon Puricelli is no longer with the Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey program after a violation of team rules, an athletic department official confirmed Monday, Jan. 20.

KDAL’s Bruce Ciskie first reported the departure of Puricelli, who has already been removed from the team roster on UMDBulldogs.com. No other information beyond “violation of team rules” has been provided.

The 21-year-old fourth-line winger from Ellisville, Mo., appeared in 12 games this season, with his most recent appearance being Dec. 29 at Merrimack as the 19th skater. His one goal and one assist with UMD came in the Oct. 25-26 sweep of Minnesota.

Puricelli came to the Bulldogs off an 83-point season with the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League in 2018-19, scoring 32 goals and 51 assists in 63 games. He verbally committed to the Bulldogs in April.

The Bulldogs still have 14 forwards on the roster — the same number they started the season with — after adding freshman center Ben Almquist of Victoria, Minn., and the NAHL’s Austin Bruins during the holiday break. Since joining the team, Almquist has suited up in four of six games, including last Saturday at wing at St. Cloud State.